Social Media Bluesky

Hello and welcome to this week’s collection of funny stuff from Bluesky. It’s officially okay to say the c-word now – Christmas – seeing as it’s less than a month away.

If you’re looking for cost-of-living tips, there’s still time to feign amnesia until January and save yourself a ton of money. While you’re pondering that, have a read of these 25 gems. If you like any of them, show them some llove.

1.

Bit weird that if you're into sewing embroidered patches onto your clothing your only real outlets are to become a boy scout or a member of an outlaw biker gang. — Steven (with a PH) (@sjksalisbury.bsky.social) November 24, 2025 at 9:04 PM

2.

You are what you eat, or as I like to say, nom-nom-nominative determinism — Ray (@sireviscerate.myatproto.social) November 24, 2025 at 4:28 PM

3.

Just putting the brown rice on now for the Boxing Day curry. — Jason (@nickmotown.bsky.social) November 24, 2025 at 10:40 PM

4.

Why is it called Butcher's twine and not hamstring — Algonquin K Farquhar II (@buddhatree.bsky.social) November 25, 2025 at 3:08 PM

5.

6.

7.

Messages from school to my parents in the 90s: Fill in the slip at the bottom & bring in £2 for the trip to the zoo

Messages from school now: Your child's exam schedule is on Zoop, login via the LernPortal to access it, the results will be on HoneyTree, their homework is on Zappp & NumberHub — Gabby HC's books make ideal festive presents (@scriblit.bsky.social) November 24, 2025 at 11:23 AM

8.

if Santa knows when I’m awake why exactly does he need to see me when I’m sleeping — Stoned cold fox (@roastmalone.bsky.social) November 24, 2025 at 1:04 AM

9.

i like to have one nacho then another then two then three in the fibonacho sequence — los (@los-los.bsky.social) November 23, 2025 at 5:10 PM

10.

Sorry I'm 3 days late, I was eating a pomegranate. — Pru Normal (@prufrockluvsong.bsky.social) November 22, 2025 at 3:51 PM

11.

me: dating is hard me on a date: what if rice krispies are allergic to milk that’s why they sound like that — RiotGrlErin (@riotgrlerin.bsky.social) November 24, 2025 at 2:19 AM

12.