Donald Trump called the Governor of Illinois ‘a big fat slob’ and global supplies of irony hit critical lows – 17 calorific comebacks

If you’re looking to get into the holiday spirit, look no further than Donald Trump sharing his gratitude during a time of thanks in America.

No, that doesn’t include a long list of thank yous to everyone around the country. In this case, actually, it includes a string of grade-school level insults directed at his peskiest opponents.

Trump on Pritzker: “The governor is a big, fat slob.”pic.twitter.com/Q955vbrKp0 — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) November 25, 2025

Just for context: Trump is angry at the Governor of Illinois because he won’t bend the knee and immediately accept national troops in his biggest city.

The President, on the other hand, wants to spread misinformation that Chicago is a war-torn city ravaged by rioters and crime. Since Governor JB Pritzker refuses to cooperate with Trump, he is now getting fat-shamed by the President.

This did not go over well with the very observant people of Twitter, who had some thoughts on Trump’s name-calling.

If he choses, Pritzer can lose weight. But trump can never gain a brain — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) November 25, 2025

This is the president of the United States saying this. Unfuckingbelievable. — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) November 25, 2025

He’s the absolute worst of us. This Thanksgiving, as you sit around the table with family & friends, be the opposite of Trump. Pledge this Thanksgiving to be the exact opposite of Trump. https://t.co/je8Tfrar0m — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) November 25, 2025

I beg to differ, Piggy. pic.twitter.com/qQsc92mTu5 — Fozon Capital (@FozonCapital) November 25, 2025

I will never, ever get used to this utter lack of dignity and decency from our leaders. No one should. https://t.co/Tei8k2QsjK — Jennifer Erin Valent (@JenniferEValent) November 25, 2025

Can someone buy this asshole a mirror and a scale. https://t.co/mhREVmfGeO — Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) November 25, 2025

