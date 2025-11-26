Politics chicago donald trump jb pritzker

Donald Trump called the Governor of Illinois ‘a big fat slob’ and global supplies of irony hit critical lows – 17 calorific comebacks

Saul Hutson. Updated November 26th, 2025

If you’re looking to get into the holiday spirit, look no further than Donald Trump sharing his gratitude during a time of thanks in America.

No, that doesn’t include a long list of thank yous to everyone around the country. In this case, actually, it includes a string of grade-school level insults directed at his peskiest opponents.

Oh boy.

Just for context: Trump is angry at the Governor of Illinois because he won’t bend the knee and immediately accept national troops in his biggest city.

The President, on the other hand, wants to spread misinformation that Chicago is a war-torn city ravaged by rioters and crime. Since Governor JB Pritzker refuses to cooperate with Trump, he is now getting fat-shamed by the President.

This did not go over well with the very observant people of Twitter, who had some thoughts on Trump’s name-calling.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

