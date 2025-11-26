What was something mocked at first which is now commonplace? – 17 things that outlived the haters

Round Ups r/AskUK

By and large, people are adverse to change. It’s new, scary, and probably very expensive. But that doesn’t mean it’s wrong.

This can apply to big changes, but even little things attract a lot of hate.

Reddit user Same_Shite_New_Day wanted to hear about the things that people originally hated at the time which are now commonplace, so they headed to r/AskUK to find out. And they even got the ball rolling with a suggestion of their own:

‘For me it’s grated cheese. I remember when M&S first did it. The news even reported on it saying it was silly, pointing out how much more expensive it is and how long does it take to grate your own cheese. Now it’s everywhere. What else is there?’

Here are the top replies that have stood the test of time:

1.

‘I remember some kids getting mocked in school because their parents shopped at Aldi. ‘Completely normal thing to do but that’s kids I suppose’

-Joe_Smeg

2.

‘It might just be my generation (38m) but the idea of being a non-drinker when I was coming of age was something people used to mock, but now it seems respected and fashionable, especially among the new generation.’

-Level-Courage6773

3.

‘Adults having hobbies like Lego or Warhammer and video games. ‘The news stations and tabloids still try to mock it, but fail because they don’t realize that the teenagers raised on lego, warhammer and video games in the 90s and 2000s are now adults in their 30s and still do the things they grew up doing.’

-Nuthetes

4.

‘Meeting people online.’

-g00gleb00gle

5.

‘I remember when mobile phones first came out, I was at a fast food restaurant and a man in front of us called his wife to ask what she wanted to eat. I remember my parents making fun of him as ‘couldn’t he ask her before he came to the restaurant?’ and ‘he is probably faking it to show off his mobile phone ‘. Making calls from a mobile phone was insanely expensive back then…now it’s the norm’

-astrid_rons

6.

‘Selfie sticks were hilarious when they first came out, as was the idea of being alone and taking a photograph of yourself at all.’

-Watchkeys

7.

‘Wearing earplugs at loud gigs and clubs. Yes, my hearing is now shit.’

-giantquail

8.

‘Men’s trousers that emphasise how thin their leg are. Or that are short enough to show their socks. ‘Twenty years ago you’d have been asked if you’d borrowed your baby brother’s clothes.’

-Altruistic_Cress_700

9.