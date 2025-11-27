If you were to die ‘doing what you love best’ then how would you go? 17 people shared the ways they’d go with a smile on their face

Round Ups r/AskReddit

Sorry to remind you, but none of us are sticking around forever. But when it’s time to face the Reaper, there are better ways to go.

Some lucky people are said to depart this world doing what they love, which sounds like the best way to pass over. This observation prompted Practical_Draw_6862 to put the following question to the mortals over at r/AskReddit:

‘If you died and everyone said “well they died doing what they love” what would it be that you were doing?’

Here are the top answers that would take the edge off the big sleep…

1.

‘Got lost and died hiking in nature, choked on a donut, and/or died in some freak dog-petting accident.’

-Silly_Accident3137

2.

‘I knew an 86 year old man who still golfed several times a week. Was on the golf course with his son and hit a shot down the middle of the fairway. He fell to his knees and died right there. It would be a hell of a way to go if you ask me.’

-skinnyfar123

3.

‘Reading in my jammies curled up under a blanket

‘Can you be so cozy you die?!’

-somer_and_omchick

4.

‘Something peaceful… Reading. In bed, when I’m over 100 years old.’

-Big-Part3295

5.

‘My husband’

-Lockincapetan866

6.

‘Having lunch with my kids. That’ll be traumatic for them.’

-gingerbreadmans_ex

7.

‘Eating a banh mi while doing drugs and riding a motorcycle’

-SpeedyGreenCelery

8.

‘Sex, sex, sex, and more sex.’

-CroveShadowhirn

9.

‘Realistically: struck by a car while cycling.

‘Unrealistically: smothered to death by an avalanche of angora rabbits, tribble-style.’

-munkymu