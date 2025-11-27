These Look North legends had the viewers in stitches with this slightly spicy remark about Paul’s equipment
BBC Look North’s Peter Levy is a regional treasure – and well on his way to becoming a national one, too, as more people become aware of him and his excellent colleague, weatherman Paul Hudson.
The pair’s on-air exchanges are often very entertaining in ways not normally associated with a chat about rain, and this was one of those moments, back in 2023.
Our @peter_levy was given bit too much information there from @hudsonweather. pic.twitter.com/yGeoxMdcDb
— BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire (@looknorthBBC) November 2, 2023
The unexpected details of Paul’s warm front raised some eyebrows, not to mention laughs.
1.
And now we cross to the weather pic.twitter.com/f4XbvUg2Kz
— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) November 2, 2023
2.
Tell me about it studddd pic.twitter.com/RZzJuVUS6x
— Mark T (@MarkTho115689) November 2, 2023
3.
oh my god https://t.co/nV8r0C2ZS0
— Matt (@matt_tfm) November 2, 2023
4.
whatever next!
— simon longbone (@SLongbone60273) November 2, 2023
5.
— Lorna_TVeditor (@Lorna_TVeditor) November 2, 2023
6.
I thought this was one of the those scenes where they didn’t know they were live
— Golf Victim (@GamblorGolf) November 2, 2023
7.
Glad that the wider world is discovering the joy of these two icons https://t.co/EHu4iMfksX
— Holly Franklin ✨ (@hollyloufranks) November 2, 2023
8.
It's like watching Morecambe and Wise most nights.
— Howard Davies (@Joursans) November 2, 2023
Here’s another time the pair got the giggles over someone’s equipment.
Peter and Paul get the giggles over tales of your oldest appliances in your home! pic.twitter.com/6iLD9cJ1Ue
— BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire (@looknorthBBC) July 13, 2023
