Entertainment funny live TV

These Look North legends had the viewers in stitches with this slightly spicy remark about Paul’s equipment

Poke Staff. Updated November 27th, 2025

BBC Look North’s Peter Levy is a regional treasure – and well on his way to becoming a national one, too, as more people become aware of him and his excellent colleague, weatherman Paul Hudson.

The pair’s on-air exchanges are often very entertaining in ways not normally associated with a chat about rain, and this was one of those moments, back in 2023.

The unexpected details of Paul’s warm front raised some eyebrows, not to mention laughs.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Here’s another time the pair got the giggles over someone’s equipment.

READ MORE

This weatherman just discovered he had a touchscreen and it’s a total joy

Source @looknorthbbc Image Screengrab