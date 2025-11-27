‘What are you eating that would absolutely horrify a nutritionist right now?’ – 22 answers that will make your body feel like a deep-cleaned temple

Life r/AskUK

Social media, television and podcasts absolutely bombard us with all the ways in which we’re ruining our health while suggesting methods (that usually involve paying the person offering them) to help us exercise, sleep well and eat clean.

So it comes as something of a relief to find out that, in reality, most people’s diets are more middle-of-the-night Nigella than they are Deliciously Ella. They have discovered this on the AskUK subreddit after user MiddleC0w posted this:

‘What are you eating that would absolutely horrify a nutritionist right now? I just ate four Scotch eggs and I don’t regret it one bit.’

And lots of people chipped in with their own gloriously unhealthy food habits, like these…

1.

‘Yesterday bought box of Roses meant for Xmas. All gone now.’

–Electronic_Feeling13

2.

‘Yesterday I ate a whole M&S gift cake.’

–hdptfa

3.

‘Today I have eaten two bags of McCoy’s salt and vinegar crisps, a Snickers, a Galaxy Ripple and half a bag of peanut M&Ms. Washed down with a Dr Pepper. My good friend is a nutritionist. They shall never know.’

–rootytooty83

4.

‘I’m being really strict now because my blood glucose is through the roof. But a few weeks back I used the crispy M&Ms like a cereal, emptied a sharing packet into a bowl and covered them in milk.’

–FlockBoySlim

5.

‘Spent so long batch cooking a month’s worth of healthy lunches today that dinner was an air fried Iceland-Greggs steak bake and some Pringles.’

–navs2002

6.

‘Not me, but at my first job, everyone would traipse up to the staff restaurant for lunch. One of the chaps would then head out to the local Iceland to pick up his daily Viennetta, which he would consume at his desk.

He kept a china plate and a knife and fork in his top drawer especially for this ritual.’

–lexington_spurs

7.

‘Ate an entire bag of Percy Pigs.’

–greenhairdontcare8

8.

‘Galaxy Cookie Crumble is only to be eaten in its entirety by one person. You are to actually feel a bit sick towards the end but you push on and then feel guilty afterwards.’

–foregonemeat

9.

‘Colin the Caterpillar with cheese and onion crisps is my favourite combination I’m having right now.’

–BarbiePeonies

10.

‘I’ve already eaten half a pasta bake, and despite feeling full, I’m tempted to go and gobble up the other half.’

–Goldman250

11.

‘I ate a six pack of festive mini pork pies with a side of four mini hotdog sausage rolls yesterday evening and I felt guilty af.’

–Decent-Ad2763

12.

‘I’m drinking 7% pear cider and eating a massive box of Maltesers. My diabetes consultant won’t be pleased.’

–Reasonable_Blood6959