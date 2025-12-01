US donald trump

Forget Sleepy Joe – this photo of Dozy Don dropping off in the dining room set alarm bells ringing. 21 top burns

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 1st, 2025

The narrative that the then 82-year-old Joe Biden was old, tired, and therefore not fit for the presidency was such a non-stop talking point across all forms of media that the Dems subbed in Kamala Harris with a cobbled-together campaign.

That narrative was initially driven by Trump’s renaming of the President as ‘Sleepy Joe’.

While there is a very strong argument to support keeping 83-year-olds (as Biden is now) from getting their size nines under the Resolute Desk, those same arguments apply to tired, unfit and apparently cognitively impaired 79-year-olds, such as *coughs* Donald Trump.

“But, wait!” some might say. “Donald Trump goes golfing every weekend. He wins tournaments. He has the stamina of a man half his age.”

Oh, really?? Let’s just check in with Tim Miller, host of the conservative Bulwark podcast.

On the topic of ‘Sleepy Joe’, who is not just 83, but is also currently undergoing treatment for prostate cancer, here’s how he looked on the same day.

Well, that’s a bit awkward. All those Fox News anchors are going to be so embarrassed when they have to talk about Dozy Don.

tumbleweed

The usual suspects may not be discussing Trump’s lack of energy, but everybody else is.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

