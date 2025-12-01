Forget Sleepy Joe – this photo of Dozy Don dropping off in the dining room set alarm bells ringing. 21 top burns

US donald trump

The narrative that the then 82-year-old Joe Biden was old, tired, and therefore not fit for the presidency was such a non-stop talking point across all forms of media that the Dems subbed in Kamala Harris with a cobbled-together campaign.

That narrative was initially driven by Trump’s renaming of the President as ‘Sleepy Joe’.

Trump: I could have been sunbathing on the beach. You have never seen a body so beautiful. Much better than Sleepy Joe. pic.twitter.com/K3ORacyPkl — Acyn (@Acyn) September 28, 2024

While there is a very strong argument to support keeping 83-year-olds (as Biden is now) from getting their size nines under the Resolute Desk, those same arguments apply to tired, unfit and apparently cognitively impaired 79-year-olds, such as *coughs* Donald Trump.

“But, wait!” some might say. “Donald Trump goes golfing every weekend. He wins tournaments. He has the stamina of a man half his age.”

Just spent the evening with Trump @realDonaldTrump at Mara Lago – his STAMINA is Unbelievable for any age. — Grant Cardone (@GrantCardone) November 29, 2025

Oh, really?? Let’s just check in with Tim Miller, host of the conservative Bulwark podcast.

A listener passes along this photo of our President enjoying a meal at his golf club earlier today. #MAHA pic.twitter.com/MM31yy2HCw — Tim Miller (@Timodc) November 30, 2025

On the topic of ‘Sleepy Joe’, who is not just 83, but is also currently undergoing treatment for prostate cancer, here’s how he looked on the same day.

These pics were both taken Saturday pic.twitter.com/M8bqYGdj33 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 30, 2025

Well, that’s a bit awkward. All those Fox News anchors are going to be so embarrassed when they have to talk about Dozy Don.

The usual suspects may not be discussing Trump’s lack of energy, but everybody else is.

1.

Piggy needs signs everywhere to remind him who he is, but sure — Joe Biden’s cognitive decline… pic.twitter.com/ucnuo9FMWr — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 30, 2025

2.

Holy shit, he looks terrible. He’s decaying in front of our eyes. Release the MRI results. https://t.co/8p5nMAZFkk — Dean Withers (@itsdeaann) November 30, 2025

3.

I don't believe he passed those tests https://t.co/WJy352VaYM — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) November 30, 2025

4.

This man is not healthy and MAGA knows it. Release the MRI results. https://t.co/7FZjtfeW0y — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) November 30, 2025

5.

Incredible pathos to the fact he wears shirts labeled "President Donald Trump" and has a little "45 47" card at his place setting *at his own club* https://t.co/hMS7bvZYvK — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) November 30, 2025

6.

This was President Trump this afternoon at Mar-a-Lago. He literally fell asleep at the table. pic.twitter.com/E6iuJrNucY — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) November 30, 2025

7.

8.

Go to the light… GO to the light. FOR THE LOVE OF GOD, JUST GO TO THE LIGHT, ALREADY!!!! pic.twitter.com/IvUIporaKF — PaulleyTicks (@PaulleyTicks) November 30, 2025

9.

10.

Behold, the healthiest president in HISTORY! pic.twitter.com/go1LX1fxw6 — Covie (@covie_93) November 30, 2025

11.