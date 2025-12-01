Social Media the pope

December has only just started, but the Pope on a plane with a baseball bat is already the Meme of the Month – 18 funny favourites

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 1st, 2025

The Pope has just made his first official overseas visit as Pontiff, which started with Türkiye, formerly Turkey.

The pun potential of an American spending Thanksgiving in Turkey wasn’t lost on the internet.

Members of the press travelled onboard the papal plane, as usual, but one reporter – CBS News’ foreign correspondent Chris Livesay – may have earned himself an extra blessing by presenting the Holy Father with a baseball bat once owned by Chicago White Sox legend Nellie Fox.

@cbsnews En route to Turkey, Pope Leo was gifted a bat once owned by Chicago White Sox legend Nellie Fox. CBS News foreign correspondent Chris Livesay gave him the bat – a family heirloom – during the flight after some relatives encouraged him to give it to the pontiff, who is an avid White Sox fan. #popeleo #whitesox #chicago ♬ original sound – cbsnews

Chicago-born, White Sox-supporting Pope Leo was obviously blown away by the gift, and almost certainly made history.

The juxtaposition of the leader of the world’s Roman Catholics in his white cassock, holding a baseball bat on a plane was simply more temptation than Twitter’s meme fans could bear.

These all scored a home run.

