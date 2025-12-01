December has only just started, but the Pope on a plane with a baseball bat is already the Meme of the Month – 18 funny favourites

Social Media the pope

The Pope has just made his first official overseas visit as Pontiff, which started with Türkiye, formerly Turkey.

Pope Leo XIV has issued a message before he heads to Turkey for Thanksgiving: "I would encourage all people, especially with this beautiful feast that we have in the United States, which unites all people, people of different faiths, people who perhaps do not have the gift of… pic.twitter.com/ixkcJak5Fk — Catholic Arena (@CatholicArena) November 26, 2025

The pun potential of an American spending Thanksgiving in Turkey wasn’t lost on the internet.

Pope Leo visits turkey on Thanksgiving? What did he mean by this? pic.twitter.com/ogtWMFrDsW — Cathoholicism (@PopeLacroix) November 27, 2025

Pope Leo trying to decide between Hungary and Turkey for his first trip on Thanksgiving, knowing that each is a good bit pic.twitter.com/o6B783zHIE — Robert Christian (@RGC3) November 27, 2025

“Because of course the first American Pope would choose Turkey for Thanksgiving” https://t.co/PRz8pCvvkb pic.twitter.com/3dHE1Kij82 — Lefrizee (@lefrizee) November 27, 2025

Members of the press travelled onboard the papal plane, as usual, but one reporter – CBS News’ foreign correspondent Chris Livesay – may have earned himself an extra blessing by presenting the Holy Father with a baseball bat once owned by Chicago White Sox legend Nellie Fox.

#whitesox #chicago ♬ original sound – cbsnews @cbsnews En route to Turkey, Pope Leo was gifted a bat once owned by Chicago White Sox legend Nellie Fox. CBS News foreign correspondent Chris Livesay gave him the bat – a family heirloom – during the flight after some relatives encouraged him to give it to the pontiff, who is an avid White Sox fan. #popeleo

“How did you get that through security?” — Pope Leo. I’ve never given any pope a gift before, but when your cousin sends you Nellie Fox’s bat in the mail, you can’t say no. Especially not on Thanksgiving. @CBSNews @CBSMornings https://t.co/hzQtTFSYCt — Chris Livesay (@SayChrisLive) November 27, 2025

Chicago-born, White Sox-supporting Pope Leo was obviously blown away by the gift, and almost certainly made history.

First Pope in history to hold a baseball bat inside an airplane pic.twitter.com/vgc7O9NH8c — cassie (@CatholicCassie) November 28, 2025

The juxtaposition of the leader of the world’s Roman Catholics in his white cassock, holding a baseball bat on a plane was simply more temptation than Twitter’s meme fans could bear.

These all scored a home run.

1.

Chicago Pope uses hometown mob tactics to convert believers, circa 2025. https://t.co/oiTE0m3j66 — W.E.B. DaBoi (@Tyre_94) November 29, 2025

2.

"I believe you're in my seat." https://t.co/bjgVoEaaFW — Thomas D. Howes (@ThomasDHowes) November 28, 2025

3.

"The Lord is forgiving, I am not, stop kicking my seat please" https://t.co/IyhmzG3zht — Rouge (@BaguetteWeapons) November 29, 2025

4.

You can take the pope from Chicago but you can’t take the Chicago from the pope — Trim Raccoon (@TrimRaccoon) November 29, 2025

5.

6.

"I hear you're complaining about the lack of leg-room?" pic.twitter.com/GtLAfXEPgH — Inevitable Gassy (@OldGassy1984) November 29, 2025

7.

The flight attendant said to put your laptop away, friend pic.twitter.com/vDPt5q4xLU — Daniel (@growing_daniel) November 29, 2025

8.

do you have a moment to learn about our lord, jesus christ pic.twitter.com/f7XTTUTtEA — Dr. emi⚡️ (@emi_305) November 29, 2025

9.