Social Media health Washington Post

The Washington Post advised people to take a ‘fart walk’ after overindulging, and Twitter thought it was a gas – these 18 top takes trumped the lot

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 1st, 2025

The US launches Christmas season with a roast turkey feast, like the gastronomic equivalent of doing a half marathon to warm up for doing another half marathon – only with pumpkin pie and – for reasons that escape us – macaroni cheese.

Like the helpful publication it is, the Washington Post had a top tip for people who may have gone a little heavy on the potatoes – a fart walk.

It’s very much a ‘does what it says on the tin’ article, and it could come in handy in a few weeks’ time when you just want to lie on the couch and see if you can shove any more food into your face, but then you remember the WaPo said to go for a fart walk.

Twitter wondered if it might be a sad sign of the times at the psper that broke the Watergate Affair.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2