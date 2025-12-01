The Washington Post advised people to take a ‘fart walk’ after overindulging, and Twitter thought it was a gas – these 18 top takes trumped the lot

Social Media health Washington Post

The US launches Christmas season with a roast turkey feast, like the gastronomic equivalent of doing a half marathon to warm up for doing another half marathon – only with pumpkin pie and – for reasons that escape us – macaroni cheese.

Like the helpful publication it is, the Washington Post had a top tip for people who may have gone a little heavy on the potatoes – a fart walk.

Feeling gassy after Thanksgiving? Take a fart walk. Light exercise after a big meal can help. Whatever you do, resist the urge to lie down. https://t.co/WATdfbTscF — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 28, 2025

It’s very much a ‘does what it says on the tin’ article, and it could come in handy in a few weeks’ time when you just want to lie on the couch and see if you can shove any more food into your face, but then you remember the WaPo said to go for a fart walk.

Twitter wondered if it might be a sad sign of the times at the psper that broke the Watergate Affair.

1973: Woodward, Bernstein & Watergate 2017: Democracy Dies in Darkness 2025: Fart Walk — Blue Bee (@Blue_Bee_pllntr) November 28, 2025

imagine posing for a photographer friend who sells your image to istock and a year later, you see this is what the washington post has done with your image pic.twitter.com/92tQlrSINB — derek guy (@dieworkwear) November 29, 2025

Just because you can write a story doesn’t mean you should. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) November 28, 2025

Cowards. A man just lets ‘er rip at the dinner table while staring the person across from them in the eye, it establishes dominance — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 28, 2025

You merely adopted the fart walk. I was born in it. Molded by it. https://t.co/6OQ9YRHyq9 pic.twitter.com/83FQNAEu23 — Blake Elens (@blakeelens) November 28, 2025

WaPo has been taking a long fart walk since Bezos took over https://t.co/Xoz6fvGVvs — Brendan McPhillips (@BrendanMcP) November 28, 2025

Every walk is a fart walk if you don’t care about social norms. https://t.co/l7a52GZa1Q — Nicholas “DeckTech” Weiss (@hsdecktech) November 28, 2025

