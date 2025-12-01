Politics donald trump drug trafficking pardon

War on drugs update: Donald Trump just pardoned a next-level cocaine trafficker but appears never to have heard of him

Saul Hutson. Updated December 1st, 2025

When he’s not busy forgetting who he pardoned, Donald Trump turns his attention to pardoning the most dangerous possible criminals on the planet.

His latest pardon: Juan Orlando Hernandez. Hernandez was serving a 45-year prison sentence for a variety of crimes, including a decades-long drug trafficking operation that brought more than 400 tons of cocaine into the U.S. and taking bribes for upwards of $8 million that helped him become President of Honduras.

When asked about, Trump tried a two-prong approach. 1) pretend to not know who the reporter was asking about and then 2) blame Joe Biden.

It’s tough to watch the President squirm around while talking out of both sides of his mouth. He claims to want to keep America drug free and will bomb boats if necessary. He will also claim that one of the biggest drug busts of the 2000s deserves a complete pardon because of… Biden?

Twitter was confused.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2