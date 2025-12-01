War on drugs update: Donald Trump just pardoned a next-level cocaine trafficker but appears never to have heard of him

Politics donald trump drug trafficking pardon

When he’s not busy forgetting who he pardoned, Donald Trump turns his attention to pardoning the most dangerous possible criminals on the planet.

His latest pardon: Juan Orlando Hernandez. Hernandez was serving a 45-year prison sentence for a variety of crimes, including a decades-long drug trafficking operation that brought more than 400 tons of cocaine into the U.S. and taking bribes for upwards of $8 million that helped him become President of Honduras.

When asked about, Trump tried a two-prong approach. 1) pretend to not know who the reporter was asking about and then 2) blame Joe Biden.

Q: Can you explain why you would pardon a notorious drug trafficker? Trump: I don’t know who you are talking about. He doesn’t know who he’s pardoning? pic.twitter.com/J0n4KUl1Wu — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) November 30, 2025

It’s tough to watch the President squirm around while talking out of both sides of his mouth. He claims to want to keep America drug free and will bomb boats if necessary. He will also claim that one of the biggest drug busts of the 2000s deserves a complete pardon because of… Biden?

Twitter was confused.

This is the 3rd time he has said he doesn’t know who the fuck he has pardoned. This is crazy as hell and it needs more attention. — Destiny444 (@ShawnieP0324) November 30, 2025

So, we’re going to war with drug traffickers from Venezuela but pardoning drug traffickers from Honduras? — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) November 30, 2025

This is the second high profile pardon that Trump claims he had no idea about — William Buecker (@wcbuecker) December 1, 2025

Donald trump has no idea who is paying him for a pardon and he’s complaining about President Biden. The reason is because President Biden is the only other President he can remember. — Richard Brown (@cypherbob) December 1, 2025

“I looked at the facts”

“Share those facts maybe?”

“Naaaaah” — Marco K (@MarcoK7312) December 1, 2025

Yet again the president doesn’t know who he is pardoning. Is he in cognitive decline ? https://t.co/GHvzVRuQj1 — Truth (@Truthiesttruthe) December 1, 2025

