An American couldn’t get how Europe could be this good without more trillion dollar businesses and these Europeans were only too happy to put him straight

US comebacks europe

Time now to return to the ever expanding cultural chasm that exists between America and Europe (well, American and the rest of the world really, but might be easier to do one continent at a time).

And this time it’s this particular American who was super excited by this Italian dessert, and yet befuddled how Europe could be this good and yet have a fraction of the big business behemoths boasted by their American brethren (in this case, AI and much else besides giant, NVIDIA).

Here’s what @JohnLeFevre – ‘Signed contracts with Goldman Sachs and Simon & Schuster, and paid lawyers more than I made. NYT bestselling author of STRAIGHT TO HELL’0- had to say on Twitter.

why is it that vacationing in Europe is so amazing, and yet, the largest company in Europe is 10% the size of NVIDIA. pic.twitter.com/U40WM413Qr — John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) November 26, 2025

All about market cap, right? Wrong.

And these Europeans – not all, just mostly – were only too happy to put this particular American straight.

1.

It’s so revealing that Americans would compare quality of life to market cap. Very hollow. — DukeOfLancasterVI (@DuchyLancaster) November 27, 2025

2.

This is my favorite genre of post: “Hi my name is John Capitalist Regulationsarebad. Recently I’ve noticed everything in Europe is better, healthier, and I’m happier being here. However, they have more wealth distribution and a social safety net. Can someone explain this to me?” https://t.co/IXAnpgJ5fj — Peeps (@PeepsYGO) November 27, 2025

3.

Almost as if accumulation of capital in the hands of a few billionaires doesn’t actually improve the living conditions of the average person. — psychoedge (@psychoedge) November 27, 2025

4.

so weird how the stock market doesn’t directly correlate to my personal happiness https://t.co/Bdjb313wD5 — Nick Schadegg (@nickschadegg) November 27, 2025

5.

In the same way that the US has the most expensive healthcare system and most expensive universities in the world. And yet Americans are neither the healthiest nor the most educated people in the world. — Teodoro Fuentespina (@TeodoroFuente10) November 27, 2025

6.