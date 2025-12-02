People shared the biggest lessons employment taught them and we’re not sure if these responses are useful advice or some kind of next-level hell

Life work

We’re always up for bit of helpful advice how we can be better at our job. Not necessarily for the benefit of our employer, obviously, but for our own good selves.

So our interest was naturally piqued when @KrissyMeehan_ asked this over on Twitter.

What is the biggest lesson that employment has taught you? — Krissy (@KrissyMeehan_) November 25, 2025

But we’re not sure if the responses it prompted constituted useful advice or just made us utterly depressed. Maybe both? Have a read for yourselves …

1.

Being likable is actually more important than being good at your job. https://t.co/Y3WPv2GWJT — ηιүα ♛ (@niy2pretty) November 25, 2025

2.

Your soft skills are way more important than your hard skills. Teamwork, communication, interpersonal, relationship management, leadership skills will always be more valuable and integral to your growth than your Excel and PowerPoint skills. — I am Dr. Kriss (@drkrissthoughts) November 26, 2025

3.

Never leave a job without having an alternative. The moment you start seeing red flags

Start applying. Update your CV.

Reposition yourself.

Network.

Do everything you can, while you still have a salary cushioning you. Because the truth is simple: Resigning without a plan… https://t.co/ZSlExCQZwN — Hansel Praise (@hannytalker) November 26, 2025

4.

you are nothing but a number so don’t lose out on precious moments in your personal life bending over backwards for a company that will have you replaced within a week if you stopped breathing today. — Wellness Decoded (@cnb_1992) November 26, 2025

5.

The minute you’re called for a job interview, forget your lack of qualifications, experience or the competition. They didn’t shortlist you by accident. Something in your profile stood out – potential, mindset, or a spark they couldn’t ignore. https://t.co/ZSlExCRxml — Hansel Praise (@hannytalker) November 27, 2025

6.

Being the best at your job means nothing if you are not good at being liked. — Rahman Hajati (@arhajati) November 26, 2025

7.

Working with slow people will definitely ruin you. Slowness is usually not about thoughtfulness. It’s fear. Fear of making a call. Fear of being wrong. Fear of taking responsibility. So they drag their feet, overthink nonsense, and pretend they’re being “careful” while life is… https://t.co/ZSlExCQZwN — Hansel Praise (@hannytalker) November 27, 2025

8.

doing the work nobody else wants to do gives you a real edge, because those tasks are where you prove your value without even trying to compete. when you take the hard or boring stuff and handle it without drama, you become an important part of any team. https://t.co/r42KPX6HEL — manas (@tech__manas) November 27, 2025

9.