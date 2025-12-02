Life work

People shared the biggest lessons employment taught them and we’re not sure if these responses are useful advice or some kind of next-level hell

John Plunkett. Updated December 2nd, 2025

We’re always up for bit of helpful advice how we can be better at our job. Not necessarily for the benefit of our employer, obviously, but for our own good selves.

So our interest was naturally piqued when @KrissyMeehan_ asked this over on Twitter.

But we’re not sure if the responses it prompted constituted useful advice or just made us utterly depressed. Maybe both? Have a read for yourselves …

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2