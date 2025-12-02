Pete Hegseth just shared his thoughts on the second deadly boat strike and it looked like buck passing of the highest order – 17 on-target responses

Politics boat strike Pete hegseth

And the buck passing continues.

Yesterday, Donald Trump threw his Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, under the bus for the highly dubious boat strike in the Caribbean Sea. Today, Hegseth is taking one out of his boss’s playbook and shifting blame to Admiral Mitch Bradley. Although Hegseth’s approach involves a cowardly attempt at praise to hide the true intentions behind his Tweet.

Let’s make one thing crystal clear: Admiral Mitch Bradley is an American hero, a true professional, and has my 100% support. I stand by him and the combat decisions he has made — on the September 2 mission and all others since. America is fortunate to have such men protecting… — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) December 1, 2025

This is like when Ben Affleck throws on a fake mustache and sunglasses to go get a cup of coffee without being bothered. It’s not working. National news networks and politicians saw right through it.

“A chilling signal to everyone in the chain of command that the Secretary of Defense does not have your back.” — Chris Murphy pic.twitter.com/EeNC2DsOlw — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) December 2, 2025

The internet was just as quick to call the Tweet out for exactly what it is.

How to point the finger at someone while pretending to support him. https://t.co/O79YUo2Y3n — Brit Hume (@brithume) December 2, 2025

LMAOOOO so now you’re blaming Mitch Bradley and putting your war crimes solely on him? Sorry buddy. Can’t throw people under the bus for this one! You’re all going to be held accountable! — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) December 2, 2025

“Admiral Bradley truly deserves all the credit for September 2. That’s Admiral Mitch Bradley. M-I-T-C-H B-R-A-D-L-E-Y. The strike on September 2 was all him. Bravo, Mitch.” https://t.co/2C1MHr04hT — Justin Amash (@justinamash) December 2, 2025

Pete Hegseth – the ultimate coward. Every military officer should know that what he is doing to Bradley is what he will do to you. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 2, 2025

Let’s make one thing crystal clear: I stand behind the guy who I’m throwing under the bus. https://t.co/wpmkuMq4Zs — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) December 2, 2025

Throwing a four star admiral under the bus will come back to cost you. — Christopher Hale (@chrisjollyhale) December 2, 2025

Hegseth off-loading responsibility while framing it like he’s a Tough Military Dude “backing warriors” or whatever is peak Hegseth: cowardly, scummy, insecure, smarmy, selfish, and soaked in deeply affected rhetoric lifted from 80s action movies. A total worm. https://t.co/N38vIls6aF — Adam Johnson (@adamjohnsonCHI) December 2, 2025

