Politics boat strike Pete hegseth

Pete Hegseth just shared his thoughts on the second deadly boat strike and it looked like buck passing of the highest order – 17 on-target responses

Saul Hutson. Updated December 2nd, 2025

And the buck passing continues.

Yesterday, Donald Trump threw his Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, under the bus for the highly dubious boat strike in the Caribbean Sea. Today, Hegseth is taking one out of his boss’s playbook and shifting blame to Admiral Mitch Bradley. Although Hegseth’s approach involves a cowardly attempt at praise to hide the true intentions behind his Tweet.

This is like when Ben Affleck throws on a fake mustache and sunglasses to go get a cup of coffee without being bothered. It’s not working. National news networks and politicians saw right through it.

The internet was just as quick to call the Tweet out for exactly what it is.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2