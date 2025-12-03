Somebody asked atheists to explain the purpose of life – 22 frank philosophies that bypass the Bible

Life religion

What is the point of life? It’s a tricky question. Some people think that believing in God – whichever your religion has decided is the most important – is the thing that confers meaning and goodness on our existences, despite the fact that they also seem to be in charge of fire, plague, pestilence and lots of other bad stuff.

Over on Twitter, not always the best place for thoughtful and well-reasoned conversation, Christian evangelist Bryce Crawford posed this question…

If you’re an atheist what is the purpose of life? — Bryce Crawford (@ibrycecrawford) November 26, 2025

And people who don’t need a God to convince them to lead a good life had some very wise thoughts on the matter…

What’s the purpose of life at all? No one knows, there doesn’t need to be one. We’re here we might as well enjoy it and not be assholes to each other — Brandon Fadairo (@CookieMillz) November 26, 2025

Love and family. I don’t need your god for either of those things, thanks. — Skol (@Skol303) November 26, 2025

This is a stupid question. It’s like “what is the purpose of a sunset.” It literally just is. The need to assign a purpose shows you have a fundamental issue with needing to feel powerful or directed. You aren’t even experiencing the life you’re living. Idiots. — Political Punk (@actingliketommy) November 26, 2025

Atheists ask "What should I do with my one life?"

You ask "Who do I obey?"

That tells me all I need to know. — Crazycdn (@Crazycdn2) November 26, 2025

To do good. Next question — Rachel Bitecofer (@RachelBitecofer) November 26, 2025

To improve life for myself, my loved ones, my community and the world at large. My time here is short, and I’d like my impact to be a positive one, as it is all I will ever have or know or be remembered by. I don’t the need threat of damnation to appreciate life dumbass. — BlimbyBoi (@BlimbyB39211) November 26, 2025

To drink Guinness — PintsO’Guinness (@PintsO_Guinness) November 26, 2025

The purpose of life "should be": to learn, laugh, love, contribute, help, work, explore, challenge, dream, share and instill all of those same things in your children. No, I'm not an atheist .. but your implication that without religion life has no purpose is patently absurd. — UnderDog (@NoFear_DogHere) November 26, 2025

We’re literally bacteria. We’re here to sow seeds and help the earth breathe and grow. Just because we gained a different level of consciousness doesn’t mean we have more importance than any animal or plant on the earth. — Dude, Where’s My Couture? (@p0pcouture) November 26, 2025

We are the universe experiencing itself for a little while. Existence itself is the purpose of life and it’s magnificent. No made up nonsense fairytales are necessary to give life purpose. — Jeb Corliss (@jebcorliss) November 26, 2025

