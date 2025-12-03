What things do people romanticize, but are actually horrible? – 17 behaviours that aren’t as sweet as they seem

Round Ups r/AskReddit

Life is full of grand gestures that are designed to sweep the recipient off their feet. And while most people would welcome being surprised with a bouquet of flowers, not every romantic behaviour is as lovely as it sounds.

To help weed out the things that aren’t as incredible as society has lead us to believe, GovernmentAny5597 put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What things do people romanticize but are actually horrible?’

Here are the top replies from people who sound like they’ve learnt the truth the hard way…

1.

‘Huge public marriage proposals that pressure someone into saying yes or be embarrassed.’

-MangoSalsa89

2.

‘Borderline stalking (or actually stalking) a romantic partner and wearing them down until they give in’

-ResponsibleCost4989

3.

‘Own and operating a bed and breakfast.’

-Opening_Wall_9379

4.

‘Living any time in the past that didn’t have running water or toilet paper’

-TheExtraMayo

5.

‘Break ups/make ups’

-Scared-Object92

6.

‘Sex on beaches and in hot tubs. Sand and chemicals make poor lube.’

-IamMayinSL

7.

‘Overworking/hustle culture’

-Electronic_Top8965

8.

‘Freelancing ‘-Instead of working for a boss, you work for several bosses.

‘-Doing taxes is a mess (if you’re an U.S. citizen)

‘Fluctuating income.’

-BlacksmithRemote1175

