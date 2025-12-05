Politics daisy Cooper Question Time zia yusuf

Daisy Cooper’s A++ takedown of Zia Yusuf on Question Time was a classic one-two sucker punch and had everyone applauding

John Plunkett. Updated December 5th, 2025

The morning after the Question Time the night before, we reckon the best exchange goes to Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper.

The topic was immigration – of course it was – and there’s nothing fellow panellist, entirely unelected Reform UK-er Zia Yusuf, likes talking about more.

Except he looked rather less keen at the end of Cooper’s fabulous one-two punch, which really is worth watching in full.

Boom.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

There were plenty of people saying yeah, but they were coming in lorries in 2017 not on boats. This might help, a little bit of fact-checking courtesy of the estimable BBC Verify.

READ MORE

Zia Yusuf’s outrageous response to this Question Time audience member is all you need to know about Reform UK

Source @implausibleblog