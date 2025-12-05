Daisy Cooper’s A++ takedown of Zia Yusuf on Question Time was a classic one-two sucker punch and had everyone applauding

Politics daisy Cooper Question Time zia yusuf

The morning after the Question Time the night before, we reckon the best exchange goes to Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper.

The topic was immigration – of course it was – and there’s nothing fellow panellist, entirely unelected Reform UK-er Zia Yusuf, likes talking about more.

Except he looked rather less keen at the end of Cooper’s fabulous one-two punch, which really is worth watching in full.

Daisy Cooper, “In 2017 there was not a single asylum seeker that arrived on a boat” “Today we have 46,000 a year” “And do you know why?” “Brexit” “Pushed through by Boris Johnson and championed by Nigel Farage” *audience erupts in applause” #BBCQT “Nigel Farage should be… pic.twitter.com/8sUIUQRdvf — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) December 4, 2025

The audience erupts with applause

When Daisy Cooper blames the small boats on Farage and Brexit

“In 2017 there was not a single asylum seeker that arrived on a boat” “Today we have 46,000 a year” “And do you know why?” “Brexit….and Farage “#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/wSy3T9xclW — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) December 5, 2025

At last. The brutal Brexit truth, courtesy of Daisy Cooper… https://t.co/lwgqzXUXxD — Jake James #FBPE #RejoinEU #FBPA (@MFIJake) December 4, 2025

Daisy Cooper fact checking Zia Yusuf on immigration in real time. She is doing the job that Fiona Bruce fails to do week in, week out #bbcqt — Dan (@DanLord78) December 4, 2025

Why the fuck is Zia Yusif on Question Time AGAIN. the BBC unashamedly pushing a Reform agenda. — Suzanne Dowson ️‍️‍⚧️ (@SuzDowson73) December 4, 2025

@libdemdaisy absolutely flattened @ZiaYusufUK on Question Time. “In 2017 not a single asylum seeker arrived on a boat Durham Uni proved it.” Yousef: “How many since then?”

Daisy: “46,000/year” And then the killer blow:

“Because of the botched Brexit deal pushed through by… pic.twitter.com/HBoXfOWw9B — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) December 4, 2025

Well done Daisy Cooper calling out Zia Yusuf. And she’s absolutely right, Nigel Farage should be on the show not unelected Yusuf. #bbcqt — Hugh (@HughEdw31897368) December 4, 2025

Apart from being dishonest Zia Yusuf is just so so rude. Talks constantly, loudly and over everyone else. Bit like a few bullies I’ve known, get their way by just needing to get them to stop. Why is he constantly on QT anyway? — Paul Basnett (@PaulBasnett) December 4, 2025

Absolutely right! Farage needs to apologise for the mess he has caused with Brexit. — Pratik J. Jasani (@Jasanipratik) December 4, 2025

She is very impressive — lynne button (@LynneLynneeb) December 4, 2025

There were plenty of people saying yeah, but they were coming in lorries in 2017 not on boats. This might help, a little bit of fact-checking courtesy of the estimable BBC Verify.

For those banging on about lorries- That peaked at just over 12,000 a year in 2015. Boat arrivals were at 43,000 as of June this year. Do the maths. — Miss Chief (@Midge1415) December 4, 2025

Source @implausibleblog