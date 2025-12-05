Farage countered accusations of racist bullying at school by ranting about Bernard Manning, and got owned into next year – 23 savage burns

Politics nigel farage

Nigel Farage faces increasing accusations of racist bullying at school, back in the mid 70s, which he denies – sometimes. At other times, he simply downplays the severity of what he’s accused of saying, or claims he doesn’t remember.

CW – contains antisemitic and racist language.

Farage attended the exclusive Dulwich College from 1975 to 1982, where he is alleged to have made racist and antisemitic comments to people of colour and Jewish pupils. In 1981, a teacher at the college wrote a letter requesting that he not be allowed to become a prefect, due to behaviour she described as “neo-Fascist”. Pupils who say they or their classmates were racially abused by Farage described him telling children of colour to ‘go home’, singing songs praising the Holocaust, and making gassing sounds to a Jewish pupil. They recall him being proud to share his initials with the National Front. 28 school contemporaries are now accusing Farage of racism in one form or another.

Peter Ettedgui’s account of how he was treated by Farage is absolutely harrowing.

Peter Ettedgui who was at Dulwich college with Nigel Farage, "My most vivid memories of my school life is Farage repeatedly coming up to me and knowing that I am Jewish saying 'Hitler was right' and 'gas them' which was frequently followed by a hissing sound of escaping gas"… pic.twitter.com/KIBH1Zpg4H — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) November 25, 2025

On Thursday, at yet another Reform UK press conference, Farage furiously countered the rising accusations by listing bigoted shows and characters on BBC and ITV during the 70s – accusing them of hypocrisy.

Harry Horton(ITV news): I've spoken to another pupil from Dulwich College… Nigel Farage: "Good for you… let's move on to the Times… Bernard Manning… you were the channel of Bernard Manning…" pic.twitter.com/OxXhpsRjBb — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) December 4, 2025

I didn't have high hopes for the next iteration of Nigel Farage's defence against allegations of racism, but even I expected better than 'I can't be a racist because Bernard Manning was on telly in the seventies' — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) December 4, 2025

Desperately sad little man has to attack the BBC on behalf of his fat orange friend.

Pure Trumpism, get angry, shout , deflect, deny and pretend it is others fault https://t.co/phtHQJDYw3 — dave lawrence (@dave43law) December 4, 2025

Not "malicious or nasty" to hiss "gass'em" at a Jewish boy in your class every time you see him. No, "just humour"… The humour is the problem. https://t.co/CBgQdsMgxT — Jessica Simor KC (@JMPSimor) December 4, 2025

"We asked 100 people to name something you would say to prove you are not racist. You said 'Bernard Manning'….." pic.twitter.com/OlMJzyje3l — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) December 4, 2025

It's Farage at his absolute weakest – thin-skinned, easy to offend, and nurturing a persecution complex. He’s a vile man, no intellectual ability, just attacks anyone who disagrees with him. A Trumpian drip. https://t.co/BGE4TD1EdP — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) December 4, 2025

Farage crashes the fuck out as serious allegations persist. This is who he really is. Thin skinned, dismissive, weak. Lashing out at the broadcasters (who have incessantly platformed him) in a futile attempt to downplay heinous allegations of racism and antisemitism. Vile prick. pic.twitter.com/csrpSKucSH — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) December 4, 2025

Nigel Trump gives his umpteenth press conference of this week. He's a petulant, irritable racist. Identical to his idol in the White House. https://t.co/Gk3Q7S63CO — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) December 4, 2025

And you think this pillock could represent us across the world? https://t.co/uAh7M65SgP — Playingitagain (@AmeliaRocket1) December 4, 2025

Labour source: “First he didn’t say anything antisemitic, then it was a witch hunt, then no one could remember because it was 50 years ago and now he essentially admits he did say offensive things, but without malice. He should apologise to the Jewish community.” https://t.co/wxE2lvaGf6 — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) December 4, 2025

If the Tiny Cult leader keeps denying he was a Racist why hasn’t the dickhead sued the people who claim to be his victims ! — Tooly1865 (@TonyOToole) December 4, 2025

Quite the pivot from "I didn't say those things" to "lots of other people said them so it's OK". — Citizen K (@PrimeShade) December 4, 2025

