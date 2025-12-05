Politics nigel farage

Farage countered accusations of racist bullying at school by ranting about Bernard Manning, and got owned into next year – 23 savage burns

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 5th, 2025

Nigel Farage faces increasing accusations of racist bullying at school, back in the mid 70s, which he denies – sometimes. At other times, he simply downplays the severity of what he’s accused of saying, or claims he doesn’t remember.

Here’s the catch-up –

CW – contains antisemitic and racist language.

Farage attended the exclusive Dulwich College from 1975 to 1982, where he is alleged to have made racist and antisemitic comments to people of colour and Jewish pupils.

In 1981, a teacher at the college wrote a letter requesting that he not be allowed to become a prefect, due to behaviour she described as “neo-Fascist”.

Pupils who say they or their classmates were racially abused by Farage described him telling children of colour to ‘go home’, singing songs praising the Holocaust, and making gassing sounds to a Jewish pupil.

They recall him being proud to share his initials with the National Front.

28 school contemporaries are now accusing Farage of racism in one form or another.

Peter Ettedgui’s account of how he was treated by Farage is absolutely harrowing.

On Thursday, at yet another Reform UK press conference, Farage furiously countered the rising accusations by listing bigoted shows and characters on BBC and ITV during the 70s – accusing them of hypocrisy.

It wasn’t his most persuasive argument.

