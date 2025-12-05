News capitol attacks kash patel

Trump’s FBI chief Kash Patel said you can’t attack America’s Capitol without repercussions and it’s time now to bid farewell to irony forever

Saul Hutson. Updated December 5th, 2025

When he’s not busy stiffly standing in the background of a press conference with his eyes wide open like a raccoon that just got caught riffling through the trash in the middle of the night, Kash Patel is supposed to be running the FBI.

That means he’s in charge of holding any and all law breakers accountable for their actions. As the top-most official in the Bureau, that definitely includes keeping the Nation’s Capitol safe. Which is why Patel was recently on TV talking about how he will make sure to combat anyone who attacks the country’s most sacred institutions.

There’s just one tiny problem with that. It involves his boss, the date January 6, 2021, and about 1,500 of his closest friends.

RIP, irony. It was a good run. Twitter showed up to grieve.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2