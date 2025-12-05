Trump’s FBI chief Kash Patel said you can’t attack America’s Capitol without repercussions and it’s time now to bid farewell to irony forever

News capitol attacks kash patel

When he’s not busy stiffly standing in the background of a press conference with his eyes wide open like a raccoon that just got caught riffling through the trash in the middle of the night, Kash Patel is supposed to be running the FBI.

That means he’s in charge of holding any and all law breakers accountable for their actions. As the top-most official in the Bureau, that definitely includes keeping the Nation’s Capitol safe. Which is why Patel was recently on TV talking about how he will make sure to combat anyone who attacks the country’s most sacred institutions.

Patel: When you attack our institutions of legislation, when you attack our nation’s capitol, you attack the very being of our way of life. We will always refute it and combat it. pic.twitter.com/lB8yxMPWGq — Acyn (@Acyn) December 4, 2025

There’s just one tiny problem with that. It involves his boss, the date January 6, 2021, and about 1,500 of his closest friends.

RIP, irony. It was a good run. Twitter showed up to grieve.

Irony just died on live TV. Kash Patel actually said: “When you attack our nation’s Capitol, you attack the very being of our way of life. We will always refute it and combat it.” This from the same crew that pardoned 1,500 attackers and turned January 6 into a loyalty test.… pic.twitter.com/zFtCWeGiGu — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) December 5, 2025

Wait…hold up. Are you f’ing kidding me? https://t.co/2R4kYqASW1 — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) December 4, 2025

BREAKING: Irony. In an insane moment, Kash Patel says “when you attack our nation’s capitol, you attack the very being of our way of life. We will always refute it and combat it.” Except when you pardon 1,500 attackers.

These are unserious people.pic.twitter.com/ZKDIqVQrfs — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) December 5, 2025

Kash Patel condemns Capitol attacks while his boss just pardoned 1,500 people convicted of storming it, what a joke. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) December 5, 2025

This is how they “combat” attacks on the capitol. pic.twitter.com/7OYSurVMlw — The Great Gig in the Sky (@thegreatgig8) December 4, 2025

Attacks on our institutions are attacks on us all, meanwhile…… pic.twitter.com/GL3hSyTWRR — Theophilus M (@theophilus367) December 4, 2025

