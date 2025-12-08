America’s biggest gossip site called out Joe Biden for a speech slip-up and it was a double standard so gratuitous it was visible from space

News joe biden media TMZ

In case you missed it, Donald Trump is President of the United States of America right now. Joe Biden hasn’t been President in a year. In that time, President Trump has been so busy helping the country improve across a wide swath of issues that he keeps falling asleep in public and rambling on incoherently and wildly off topic.

And yet, here comes the shameless gossip site TMZ in from the top rope to further attack Joe Biden for barely half-stuttering through one word during a recent speech.

Joe Biden no longer leads the United States of America … and it seems he might be having some trouble remembering the full name of the country — screwing up “America” during a speech. pic.twitter.com/4CUMI4EgEz — TMZ (@TMZ) December 6, 2025

We all know what he was trying to say. He slightly stumbled and combined two words during an otherwise passionate and invigorating speech trying to uplift the people of America with hope rather than divide them with hate.

Biden was appearing at the event to help support the LGBTQ+ Victory Institute, a community that absolutely needs all the help it can get right now. For anyone with two eyes who has watched how the current President behaves when he has a microphone in front of him, TMZ took an indefensible angle on Biden’s minor gaffe.

Here’s what they had to say about the very obvious media double standard when it comes to covering Trump and Biden as they age.

1.

This is really emblematic of how the media treated Biden. He gives an emotional speech with a great message but because he stutters on one word that’s the story – meanwhile Trump falls asleep in meetings and goes on unhinged, unintelligible rants every day and there isn’t a peep https://t.co/ukSlluucJH — Cincinnatus️️ (@Cincinnatus56) December 6, 2025

2.

Trump is falling asleep in front of the entire country every single day and shit bag TMZ attacks Biden while he’s standing up for a targeted community? Gross. https://t.co/wDhANUYzU7 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) December 7, 2025

3.

82 years old and late stage aggressive cancer and he still has the heart to get on a stage and fight for what he believes in , so to TMZ, a giant fuck you https://t.co/g8azlVAD0C — Chris Mowrey (@chrisdmowrey) December 6, 2025

4.

The irony of such a disgusting, low brow, bottom feeding organization such as TM-Sleeze cherry picking one word of a speech to build some weird narrative while looking the other way time and again when it comes to the pedophile, racist, rapist who can’t stay awake is on brand. https://t.co/IBjNJDtZpP — Bezos of the Nasal (@tdotstarr) December 7, 2025

5.

A symbolic metaphor for our toxic “news” ecosystem Biden received the Chris Abele Impact Award at the LGBTQ+ Int’l Leaders Conf in DC and gave a *substantitive* speech about civil rights Biden has a stutter TMZ posts crap, then news curators reshare it, like @Newsweek & AOL https://t.co/smL7LwCT9K pic.twitter.com/fQMIYbBP7t — Susan (@susanbordson) December 7, 2025

6.

This month Donald Trump has fallen asleep twice during press conferences, exclaimed he got an MRI but didn’t know why, confused Armenia-Albania for Azerbaijan (again), has bandages over his bruised hands, and bragged about acing a dementia test he thought was a cognitive test.… https://t.co/g8azlVAD0C — Chris Mowrey (@chrisdmowrey) December 7, 2025

7.

The irony of such a disgusting, low brow, bottom feeding organization such as TM-Sleeze cherry picking one word of a speech to build some weird narrative while looking the other way time and again when it comes to the pedophile, racist, rapist who can’t stay awake is on brand. https://t.co/IBjNJDtZpP — Bezos of the Nasal (@tdotstarr) December 7, 2025

8.