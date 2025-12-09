Entertainment A.I. christmas mcdonalds

The people behind this AI-generated McDonald’s ad complained about how hard they’d worked to make it, and got owned into next year

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 9th, 2025

In case you missed it, Coca-cola’s new Christmas ad was made with A.I.

Here it is, in all its ‘glory’.

Imagine boasting about putting skilled people out of work to come up with – whatever that was. McDonald’s Netherlands has gone down the same route with their new advert. Feast your eyes on this.

The team behind the concept, TBWA/NEBOKO, describes itself as the Disruption Company. Their ad certainly disrupted a few things; not least, their own sleep – apparently.

Judging by these responses, we’d say they’d disrupted a few people’s blood-pressure, too.

