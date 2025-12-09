The people behind this AI-generated McDonald’s ad complained about how hard they’d worked to make it, and got owned into next year

Entertainment A.I. christmas mcdonalds

In case you missed it, Coca-cola’s new Christmas ad was made with A.I.

Here it is, in all its ‘glory’.

Coca-Cola’s annual Christmas advert is AI-generated again this year. The company says they used even fewer people to make it — “We need to keep moving forward and pushing the envelope… The genie is out of the bottle, and you’re not going to put it back in” pic.twitter.com/g1dogxS8Tq — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 3, 2025

Imagine boasting about putting skilled people out of work to come up with – whatever that was. McDonald’s Netherlands has gone down the same route with their new advert. Feast your eyes on this.

The team behind the concept, TBWA/NEBOKO, describes itself as the Disruption Company. Their ad certainly disrupted a few things; not least, their own sleep – apparently.

McDonald's has released an AI-generated Christmas ad The studio behind it says they 'hardly slept' for several weeks while writing AI prompts and refining the shots — 'AI didn't make this film. We did' Comments have been turned off on YouTube pic.twitter.com/Es5ROvI7n2 — Culture Crave (@CultureCrave) December 8, 2025

Judging by these responses, we’d say they’d disrupted a few people’s blood-pressure, too.

1.

‘Comments have been turned off’ is usually a great sign in the confidence of how well received something will be — Heavy Spoilers (@heavyspoilers) December 8, 2025

2.

First Coke and now McDonalds. What do they have in common? Grotesque amounts of money where they could EASILY pay human creators for quality work but they are choosing to try to "save" money with exploitative slop. F them both. https://t.co/opzStq3zgI — Chrisy | Homemade Hooplah (@homemadehooplah) December 8, 2025

3.

McDonald's has unveiled its own AI-generated Christmas ad that somehow looks even worse than Coca-Cola's. Terrible AI visuals? Check. Horrible messaging? Check. A like-to-dislike ratio that says it all? Oh, you better believe that's a check:https://t.co/XQHnVLoG5T pic.twitter.com/Vestu3uNJS — 80 LEVEL (@80Level) December 8, 2025

4.

“Are you sure this will help us sell more burgers?” — Ian Fisch – Lead Coder on Kingmakers (wishlist!) (@Ian_Fisch) December 8, 2025

5.

McDonald's unveiled what has to be the most god-awful ad I've seen this year – worse than Coca-Cola's. Fully AI-generated, that's one. Looks repulsive, that's two. More cynical about Christmas than the Grinch, that's three. I don't wanna be the only one suffering, take a look: pic.twitter.com/lRYODLkkBJ — Theodore McKenzie (@realTedMcKenzie) December 6, 2025

6.

Ohhh poor staff writing all those prompts. Tough in these streets. — Mike McFadden (@MUTGuru) December 8, 2025

7.

The message of this ad is “the holidays suck” and it’s solution is to spend as much time in McDonald’s as possible. Forget your friends and family…have a Big Mac. The song is poorly written, almost certainly written by AI because it doesn’t fit the original rhythm at all and at… https://t.co/MTR2i7XG6y — The Art of SpongeBob (@ArtofSpongebob) December 8, 2025

8.