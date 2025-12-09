‘What sucked as a child but is awesome as an adult?’ – 17 bugbears that aged like fine wine

Round Ups Twitter X

There are lots of terrible parts about growing up. Receding hairlines, losing teeth, and the constant need to earn money to name a few. However there are certain things about being an adult that are incredible, including things that used to be awful when you were younger.

To find out which rubbish bits of being a kid become the highlights of maturity, X user @honeymoon250 put this question to their followers:

What sucked as a child but is awesome as an adult? — Honey (@honeymoon250) November 25, 2025

Here are the top replies that may not sound amazing if you’re young, but trust us, this is as good as it gets…

1.

Going to bed. Hated it as a kid, absolutely love it as an adult! pic.twitter.com/LuBsN3bkx9 — Carl Brindle (@Brindlec87) November 25, 2025

2.

Doing nothing.

As a kid: boredom felt like a personal attack.

As an adult: doing nothing is a sacred ritual where I ascend briefly into the Astral Plane, merge with a passing cloud, negotiate peace treaties with my intrusive thoughts, and return to my body just in time for the… — Sebastian Daark (@SebastianDaark) November 25, 2025

3.

Being left out of things — Angad Singh Chowdhry (@angadc) November 25, 2025

4.

Leftovers. Childhood disappointment. Adult Michelin star convenience. — Ryan Gleason (@theryanjgleason) November 25, 2025

5.

Broccoli — Miranda (@Mirandalorians) November 25, 2025

6.

My grandmothers kisses, miss her on a daily basis. Id pretty much give up a hand to just have one more day hanging out with the wise oracle — Demosthenes (@Demosthenes555) November 25, 2025

7.

Food shopping — RealAstridWett (@RealAstridWett) November 25, 2025

8.

Getting socks for Christmas — Stonedpipes⃤ (@Stonedpipez) November 25, 2025

9.