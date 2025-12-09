Round Ups Twitter X

‘What sucked as a child but is awesome as an adult?’ – 17 bugbears that aged like fine wine

Dominic Carter. Updated December 9th, 2025

There are lots of terrible parts about growing up. Receding hairlines, losing teeth, and the constant need to earn money to name a few. However there are certain things about being an adult that are incredible, including things that used to be awful when you were younger.

To find out which rubbish bits of being a kid become the highlights of maturity, X user @honeymoon250 put this question to their followers:

Here are the top replies that may not sound amazing if you’re young, but trust us, this is as good as it gets…

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2