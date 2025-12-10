Open AI boss Sam Altman said he couldn’t imagine raising a baby without ChatGPT, and got roasted to a crisp – 18 top takedowns

Celebrity ChatGPT

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and his husband Oliver Mulherin became parents to a son in February, so they’ve had time to get to grips with the sleepless nights, nappy changes and incessant babbling. If ever they get full custody of Donald Trump, they should be very well prepared.

On a recent episode of the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Altman talked about using Open AI’s bot Chat GPT for parenting advice. Here’s what he said –

Jimmy Fallon: "And do you use ChatGPT when raising your baby?" Sam Altman: "I cannot imagine figuring out how to raise a newborn without ChatGPT." pic.twitter.com/jx29pvvpGM — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) December 9, 2025

We get it – we’ve all googled ‘How do you get mashed banana out of a Playstation?’ Right? That didn’t stop the internet from taking the piss.

1.

the way that ai is being advertised now is that everyone has to pretend to be incompetent and incredibly incapable and useless at everything https://t.co/QQYC5EXya9 — onion person (@CantEverDie) December 9, 2025

2.

Raising a child is daunting and frightening and lifechanging and you need the support of real humans around you who have done it before, and to learn from them. What you do not need is conmen selling you their lying machines to do a job we have been doing since our beginnings. https://t.co/BkELr4bIhO — James Felton (@JimMFelton) December 9, 2025

3.

"Oh, I understand, you're right, those mushrooms were poisonous. I'm sorry your 6-year-old ate them. Do you want me to recommend a good funeral service?" I did pretty well raising two without any AI, I'd say. — filos  (@filos) December 9, 2025

4.

god i feel bad for his kid — Read Raising Expectations (and Raising Hell) (@JPHilllllll) December 9, 2025

5.

Sam Altman might be up there with Elon Musk as the biggest loser on this planet https://t.co/FqhMp0Fqjt — Jack (@thejdtucker) December 9, 2025

6.

Most tech bros probably need ChatGPT for advice on how to do anything “normally.” — Patrick Strother (@PatrickStrother) December 9, 2025

7.

Cheese salesman: I cannot imagine figuring out what to eat without cheese. — JerkEmOff Jay (@JChillinsworth) December 9, 2025

8.

Amusing that the main pitch for ChatGPT is telling everyone they are dumb idiots who can't possibly handle tasks on their own that humans have accomplished on their own since the dawn of time. https://t.co/yoJ9Y3DcaQ — Lincoln Michel (@TheLincoln) December 9, 2025

9.