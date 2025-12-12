The expertly coordinated chaos of this version of the 12 days of Christmas remains impossible to beat for sheer entertainment

Entertainment christmas

The world-renowned Clare College Choir of Cambridge University has embraced the Christmas spirit in style and with a real understanding of the implications of the song.

Their performance of The 12 Days of Christmas is definitely the most physical we’ve ever seen – and the most joyously chaotic.

That’s brain gym and a physical workout in one song. Viewers were delighted.

1.

The turtle doves are slowly losing the plot, and I love that for them.

Sarah Swanberg

2.

I really resonate with the “6 geese a -SQUAK!

Grisquirrel

3.

I love that the quacking gets more aggressive every time.

Leo Leuci

4.

I love the chaos that builds over the course of the song – much like the amount of chaos all those gifted birds would cause.

Kiko

5.

Yes, this song should absolutely feel like chaos.

Marina

6.

And the four calling birds steal the show lol!

Arifleming

7.

Perfect and unhinged.

In Sook Diamond

8.

Pure musical chaos and I loved every second.

Luna Zee

9.

What fun the rehearsals must have been.

Patriciageminiani

10.

LOL! Never before have I enjoyed a performance of this song!

Sarah Beth

11.

That was SPECTACULAR!

The Mighty Kymm

David Britt said what we were thinking.

To be young and have knees. Beautiful!

