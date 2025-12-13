What was your “could never be me” but did indeed become you? – 17 plot twists people thought they were safe from

Round Ups Ask Reddit

Everyone knows that life is chaotic and ultimately beyond their control. But at the same time most people have a vague idea of how they think it will play out.

Well, guess again. Life is full of surprises, including twists and turns that will land you in situations you never expected to happen. To hear from people this has happened to, PrettyAlon put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What was your “could never be me” but did indeed become you?’

Take heed from these top replies, you could be next…

‘Becoming old and grumpy’

-AffectionateTree8255

‘Staying in a shitty relationship. Knowing the absolute truth of yourself, knowing the absolute truth of them, and knowing the right thing to do 100% of the time are hard to juggle when you’re faceplanted into the issue at hand.’

-CalmBeneathCastles

‘Tried to guess the number of candy corns for a work event and I actually got it right for a $100 gift card. First time ever winning anything lol’

-Ok-Chapter572

‘As a teenager I used to think my mom was weird for saying she didn’t wanna drive anywhere. I thought she was just being lazy.

‘…I’m sorry, mother. I fucking get it, now.’

-CaffeinatedLystro

‘Physically disabled. I’ve been a workaholic for the last decade and herniated some discs in my back. I can’t walk now. Livid.’

-Lyrabelle

‘I used to always say, “Things are rough but at least I’m not allergic to cheese.” ‘I must have pissed off a witch at some point because I’ve got that curse now.’

-animamber

‘Growing up I always thought man my dad is mad all the time. Well guess who’s mad all the time now’

-MAurele

‘Becoming the “early bedtime over everything” person. I used to laugh at people like that’

-Healthy-Sun-8759

