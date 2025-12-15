Politics anti-vaxxers

Anti-vax conspiracy theorist Jennifer Arcuri announced that she doesn’t know anyone with flu, and got inundated with sick burns – 16 of the best

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 15th, 2025

Jennifer Arcuri gained fame when it became apparent that the private IT lessons Boris Johnson claimed she had been giving him weren’t teaching him anything about internet security, or saving WhatsApp messages that might be useful to the Covid Inquiry.

After he pressed CTRL, ALT, DEL on their relationship, she wrote a tell-all memoir that left widespread mind-bleach shortages across the UK.

With rising flu cases sending hospitals into emergency statuses, some health authorities suggesting masks in crowded spaces, and the NHS warning people to stay home if they’re showing symptoms, Ms Arcuri had this pearl of wisdom to share.

@Jennifer_Arcuri I don’t know anyone who’s got the flu.

Alan Partridge shrugging

It wasn’t a casual observation. She’s a very vocal spreader of virus and vaccine disinformation.

It’s 2025 and I am a proud anti vaxxer.

Twitter wasn’t having any of her BS. These responses sum up the general mood.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

A message for all anti-vaxxers – and anyone whose granny smoked 90 cigarettes a day and lived to be a hundred.

