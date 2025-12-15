Anti-vax conspiracy theorist Jennifer Arcuri announced that she doesn’t know anyone with flu, and got inundated with sick burns – 16 of the best

Politics anti-vaxxers

Jennifer Arcuri gained fame when it became apparent that the private IT lessons Boris Johnson claimed she had been giving him weren’t teaching him anything about internet security, or saving WhatsApp messages that might be useful to the Covid Inquiry.

After he pressed CTRL, ALT, DEL on their relationship, she wrote a tell-all memoir that left widespread mind-bleach shortages across the UK.

With rising flu cases sending hospitals into emergency statuses, some health authorities suggesting masks in crowded spaces, and the NHS warning people to stay home if they’re showing symptoms, Ms Arcuri had this pearl of wisdom to share.

It wasn’t a casual observation. She’s a very vocal spreader of virus and vaccine disinformation.

Twitter wasn’t having any of her BS. These responses sum up the general mood.

1.

I don't know anyone who has had an affair with Boris Johnson, but I'm sure they exist. https://t.co/qiagPvgrhT — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) December 12, 2025

2.

My wife has it. What do you want, a fucking medal for being antisocial? — Green (@grrrreen) December 11, 2025

3.

Let's stick to the facts. pic.twitter.com/zQlxso7RjC — Clash City Rocker (@clash_rocker) December 11, 2025

4.

Not this bullshit again. I know 3 people from work that have it currently. It's always been a thing and people of all ages get it. Listen, it's bad enough you got paid by the UK taxpayer to travel around shagging Boris, but Christ on a bike this shits lower than snake shit — Rorschach the Krampus (@WalterKovacs69) December 11, 2025

5.

Neither do I. But, and stop me if this is confusing, that doesn't mean nobody has it. — JustAndy (@JustAndy4849) December 11, 2025

6.

I don’t know anyone who’s shagged Boris Johnson https://t.co/Qtk9rMzCPF — The Gordon Jackson Five (@mypalfootfoot7) December 11, 2025

7.

Well, there we have it folks, comprehensive proof that the current flu wave isn't a big deal, because Jen the Boris shagger doesn't personally know anyone who's got it!

This is the type of content I'm on here for… — Christopher Day (@IndieChris71) December 11, 2025

8.

I've never been to Brazil therefore Brazil does not exist. — William Edwards (@Claret_Badger) December 11, 2025

9.

It should at least be a little embarrassing for an adult to admit they don’t get that the 150 so people they know aren’t a good sample of 63,000,000 people that live in the UK. https://t.co/HKARWwoBuS — Chłoddy (@OfSymbols) December 12, 2025

10.

I don't know anyone from Norway, I guess that's just made up too… Excellent point you made there — Tornado (@TornadoTTT) December 12, 2025

11.

I don’t know anyone who shagged a Tory tubster for a £100k taxpayer grant But I’ve heard these people exist #PoliticsLive #BBCBreakfast https://t.co/59Iawrf9YC — Sean Davids (@MancTotter) December 12, 2025

12.

Being a right wing conspiracy nut is hilarious because how can you unironically post something like this as if you’re making some sort of point. Shut up man https://t.co/Fr50shm6mZ — sam (@samcramerrr) December 11, 2025

13.

half my kids school is off with flu so lucky you I guess — Mort (@GreyEyeMagpie) December 11, 2025

14.

Well then it must be a conspiracy https://t.co/Q9dV0Q7UPI — seanieb1983™ (@seanieb1983) December 12, 2025

15.

Do you work in a hospital? — Rt Hon. Will || Portfolio for Sarcasm (parody) (@colder_sarcasm) December 11, 2025

16.

Nobody cares jog on back to America and Trump! — Baroness Patricia of Plague Island (@Patrici89225734) December 11, 2025

A message for all anti-vaxxers – and anyone whose granny smoked 90 cigarettes a day and lived to be a hundred.

Reminder number 6,767 that your personal experience is not science. — Mike Wendling (@mwendling) December 12, 2025

READ MORE

Lorraine Kelly just destroyed Jennifer Arcuri for not answering any questions and she’s everyone’s hero right now

Image Screengrab