Donald Trump’s loathsome attack on Rob and Michele Reiner just hours after they were found dead is a horrific snapshot of how far the White House has fallen

US donald trump hollywood

No matter how low Donald Trump has set the bar nearly a year into his second term in office, he always manages to slither under it.

But we’re not sure he’s ever set the bar quite so low as this, after he took to social media to attack the beloved Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele just hours after they were found dead in their home, victims of an apparent homicide.

As well as being the immense movie making talent behind films such as This Is Spinal Tap and When Harry Met Sally, Reiner was also a fierce – and fiercely intelligent – critic of Donald Trump.

And what Trump had to say about him was both unutterably horrific and only goes to show just how right Rob Reiner was.

And it basically united the entire internet as one.

1.

this is one of the most psychotic things Trump has ever posted pic.twitter.com/pX3p1WhQAa — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 15, 2025

2.

We have never had a person of worse character as President of the United States. It’s mortifying how this great country chose to do this to itself. https://t.co/PnwjMLx8Gf — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) December 15, 2025

3.

4.

Live your life in such a way that America’s worst president sends a deranged and disgusting post about you when you die. pic.twitter.com/S0Zx0BJ2HH — Tim Miller (@Timodc) December 15, 2025

5.

This goes way beyond politics. This is pure evil. https://t.co/bev4Y9DWBV — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) December 15, 2025

6.

Remember when people were cancelled for not expressing the proper Official Emotions of Grief for Charlie Kirk? Yeah, me too. In related news, Trump’s grave will reek of ammonia for all eternity. pic.twitter.com/KN4oHbS7n2 — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) December 15, 2025

7.

I don’t understand how this kind of thing has become the norm. https://t.co/xhm48tgigS — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) December 15, 2025

8.

so will trump be losing his job for celebrating the murder of someone with whom he disagreed https://t.co/c9cTwJRh7u — matt (@mattxiv) December 15, 2025

9.

I would like to say FUCK YOU to the following people in ADVANCE for your defense of this bullshit in the the next day or so: 1) Karoline Leavitt

2) Scott Jennings

3) Mike Johnson (who is going to say he didn’t read the post). You are all complicit pieces of shit cowards. https://t.co/4RKEIlu1Ju — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) December 15, 2025

10.

There is no bottom. No class. No leadership. No moral compass. pic.twitter.com/C5KfUJpfIT — Amy Siskind ️‍ (@Amy_Siskind) December 15, 2025

11.