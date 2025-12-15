US donald trump hollywood

Donald Trump’s loathsome attack on Rob and Michele Reiner just hours after they were found dead is a horrific snapshot of how far the White House has fallen

John Plunkett. Updated December 15th, 2025

No matter how low Donald Trump has set the bar nearly a year into his second term in office, he always manages to slither under it.

But we’re not sure he’s ever set the bar quite so low as this, after he took to social media to attack the beloved Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele just hours after they were found dead in their home, victims of an apparent homicide.

As well as being the immense movie making talent behind films such as This Is Spinal Tap and When Harry Met Sally, Reiner was also a fierce – and fiercely intelligent – critic of Donald Trump.

And what Trump had to say about him was both unutterably horrific and only goes to show just how right Rob Reiner was.

And it basically united the entire internet as one.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages: 1 2