Jeremy Clarkson just banned Labour MPs from his pub – 13 vote-winning responses from people that might get them banned too

Celebrity Jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy Clarkson is now better known for his exploits down the farm than he is on a test track, and was especially vocal you will remember supporting farmers against the suggestion that they should pay inheritance tax like the rest of us.

We mention him because Clarkson has now banned Labour MPs (well, all but one of them) from his pub, The Farmer’s Dog in the Cotswolds.

To be clear, I have banned all Labour MPs from my pub, except one: Markus Campbell Savours. He’s welcome any time.

And not just because the Labour Party has now sacked him. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) December 13, 2025

Campbell Savours, as if you hadn’t worked it out already, voted against the farmers’ tax.

And Clarkson’s ban prompted no end of vote-winning responses form people that might also get them banned too. We’re guessing they won’t be too fussed.

1.

That sounds a bit cancel culturey, Jeremy. Wouldn’t have thought that of you. — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) December 13, 2025

2.

Given all labour have done is make farmers pay taxes for the first time — jodie wood (@jodiewo70620746) December 13, 2025

3.

Clarkson, the Tory miscreant. 14 years of the most disastrous government in recent history, and he decides it’s Labour MPs who should be banned from his rancid pub.

Please boycott his pub. https://t.co/wKTfnhdiVo — BelindaSales. (@sales_belinda) December 14, 2025

4.

Nobody wants to go to your pub you greedy Tory slut. — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) December 13, 2025

5.

But I guess your mate David Cameron is still welcome. You know, the one who instigated much of the shit show we are now dealing with. — Pete Richardson (@Big_tudor) December 13, 2025

6.