Celebrity Jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy Clarkson just banned Labour MPs from his pub – 13 vote-winning responses from people that might get them banned too

Poke Reporter. Updated December 15th, 2025

Jeremy Clarkson is now better known for his exploits down the farm than he is on a test track, and was especially vocal you will remember supporting farmers against the suggestion that they should pay inheritance tax like the rest of us.

We mention him because Clarkson has now banned Labour MPs (well, all but one of them) from his pub, The Farmer’s Dog in the Cotswolds.

Campbell Savours, as if you hadn’t worked it out already, voted against the farmers’ tax.

And Clarkson’s ban prompted no end of vote-winning responses form people that might also get them banned too. We’re guessing they won’t be too fussed.

