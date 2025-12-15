Politics bigots MAGA

Maga had a meltdown because a Disney cruise’s Mrs Claus actress is black, and the facepalms were visible from the North Pole

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 15th, 2025

It must be exhausting to have to spend the holiday season hunting for things to complain about.

Things on the list so far include –

People calling mince pies ‘mince pies’, rather than Christmas pies,

Christmas tree packaging describing the tree, rather than explicitly explaining that they’re Christmas trees,

A woman wearing a hijab in an M&S Christmas food advert.

One Magariffic account that usually lionises Elon Musk and whines about immigrants took time out of its apparently not-that-busy day to get its panties in a bunch about a cruise ship’s Mrs Clause being the wrong colour, sharing a post by actor Michael Burton to try and get those all-important racist clicks.

The Bigot Brigade were out in force in the comments.

CW: overt racism

@romans11732 Santa Claus is based on the story of European Bishop. How twisted is this?

@T_Q_Gardner It’s Disney we’re lucky Santa wasn’t a trans drag elf working a pole

@DollarTreeTrump We all know Santa is based in Nigeria.

Most people, however, rolled their eyes so hard they saw inside their own skulls. These were those much more relatable reactions.

