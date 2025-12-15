Maga had a meltdown because a Disney cruise’s Mrs Claus actress is black, and the facepalms were visible from the North Pole
It must be exhausting to have to spend the holiday season hunting for things to complain about.
Things on the list so far include –
People calling mince pies ‘mince pies’, rather than Christmas pies,
Christmas tree packaging describing the tree, rather than explicitly explaining that they’re Christmas trees,
A woman wearing a hijab in an M&S Christmas food advert.
One Magariffic account that usually lionises Elon Musk and whines about immigrants took time out of its apparently not-that-busy day to get its panties in a bunch about a cruise ship’s Mrs Clause being the wrong colour, sharing a post by actor Michael Burton to try and get those all-important racist clicks.
American is on a Disney holiday cruise ship
It’s Disney Christmas Story Time on the ship
The announcement comes over the loud speaker, “Welcome Mrs. Claus”
Something doesn’t seem right…. pic.twitter.com/abPvrNVq2C
— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) December 11, 2025
The Bigot Brigade were out in force in the comments.
CW: overt racism
Most people, however, rolled their eyes so hard they saw inside their own skulls. These were those much more relatable reactions.
1.
MAGA is fine with a flying sleigh, talking reindeer, and magic elves — but a Black Mrs. Claus? That’s where reality breaks for them. https://t.co/BMRCrMOzLi
— Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) December 11, 2025
2.
I’m getting real sick of people having a fit when Santa or Mrs. Clause isn’t white. People are out there just wanting to be pissed about anything and everything. https://t.co/HfnnCf0kQH
— Nick Chappell (@NickChaps96) December 11, 2025
3.
The kids seem happy so who cares… Shut up.
— Johnny ☘︎ (@JohnnysSolitude) December 11, 2025
4.
I like how despite most of Santa’s lore being very recent in the grand scheme of the character, whenever there’s a black Santa or Mrs Claus people suddenly care about changes to the character.
— Andfew B (@AndrewCB11) December 12, 2025
5.
People are about to be real upset when they realize Santa and Mrs. Clause aren't real anyways.
— ₿rett (@brett_eth) December 11, 2025
6.
This is not about the stock market you racist fuck https://t.co/R8g7Bhw2sX
— Jay Jurden (@JayJurden) December 12, 2025
7.
This does not bother me in the slightest. Santa and his wife aren’t historical characters strictly speaking. Let the women be.
— Nicole Williams⚓ (@nicolew100) December 11, 2025
8.
Oh no, a black Mrs. Claus the horror !!
— Mitch (@Mitch6669) December 11, 2025
9.
Santa Claus is based on the very real St. Nicholas the Wonderworker of Myra, who was very Greek. Also, since he was a Bishop, he was celibate. There never was a "Mrs. Claus." https://t.co/yCsW3uQHHW pic.twitter.com/LXVl04Cx7o
— Kentucky Squirrel ☦️ (@KySquirrel_90) December 12, 2025