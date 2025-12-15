People have been sharing how and when they found out the truth about Santa Claus – 17 moments from which there was no going back

Round Ups Ask Reddit

Sorry to break it to you if you didn’t already know, but Santa is not real. There’s no Rudolph or a toy shop staffed by elves either. It was your parents telling you a white lie all along in an effort to bring joy and magic into your life.

Assuming you didn’t just learn this information, Reddit user Least_Statistician44 has asked people to share when they discovered the truth about Father Christmas by asking the following question:

‘How old were you and how did you find out Santa isn’t real?’

These people stayed off the naughty list by leaving these replies…

1.

‘I think it was 9. Mom told us there was no Santa because we couldn’t afford Christmas presents and she didn’t want me and my siblings to think it was because we were bad children.’

-repwin1

2.

‘I was three. My sister told me that it was really our parents and I wasn’t to ask for anything expensive because we were poor. People reading this will assume that it was just her trying to help out my parents, but after knowing her for fifty years she was 100% being a cow.’

-ShakeUpWeeple1800

3.

‘One time, when I was maybe 7 or 8, I was looking for my cat, Killian, happened to be looking in the closet for her and lo and behold – I found a heap of presents!

‘Told my mom years later lol

‘RIP Killian ❤️’

-Disastrous-Age213

4.

‘24, just now from this post.’

-2Autistic4Yall

5.

‘I was literally 12/13 thinking Santa was real. It wasn’t til after my mom and dad adopted me, in seventh grade, that I realized he was fake. And honestly I think it wasn’t until my second Christmas here that I was finally like, “alright”, so I was probably actually 13

‘Understand, though, I lived with my grandma til they adopted me. That woman never even remembered my birthday or a costume for Halloween. But every Christmas, presents galore. Later I realized it was the churches that delivered the Christmas gifts. Until that, the only explanation was magic’

-Neat-Morning7232

6.

‘What are you talking about? I saw him drive through my neighborhood on the back of a fire truck just yesterday!’

-Themris

7.

‘4, because I was terrified of Santa and when the firetruck passed our house with the Santa impersonator I became so agitated I projectile vomited across the living room window. My parents had to repeatedly reassure me Santa wasn’t real, or I’d panic and hide.

‘I didn’t want a stranger lurking through our house watching me 24/7, how do other kids cope with that idea?’

-ManicMaenads

8.

‘8 or 9, Santa has the same handwriting as my mom. She did this well into my 30s till she passed away. 30 year old me loved going to her house on Christmas morning and I still had Santa gifts under the tree with her handwriting.’

-Taiun

9.

‘Fucking Mike K in 3rd grade. Asshole’

-yoursighsmatter2