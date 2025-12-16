‘There I Ruined It’ answers the pressing question of how it would sound if Radiohead did Santa Claus is Coming to Town to the tune of Creep

Entertainment christmas There I Ruined It

Musician and social media star, There I Ruined It, claims to ruin people’s favourite songs, but the consensus is that he improves so many of them, he should change his name.

If you’ve ever wanted to hear a heavy metal cover of Taylor Swift‘s Shake It Off, for example – There I Ruined It has your back.

In a seasonal gift to us all, he has answered the much-asked question – possibly – of how Radiohead might cover Santa Claus is Coming to Town, if they did it to the tune of their sombre hit Creep. Not natural bedfellows, you might think.

Think again.

He added “I’m still doing the singing/impersonation – just putting that through an AI filter basically.”, in case you were wondering about the accuracy.

The cover gets a big fat Christmassy thumbs up from us, and from this lot.

1.

You should do the beat of Santa clause is coming to town but with the lyrics of creep.

Vamo

2.

I’ve still not found a song you have ruined! your work is amazing.

Jamie Robertson

3.

Better than the original.

Charlie GB

4.

Belongs in a horror movie if you ask me.

Kristian Alexander K

5.

Now let’s hear Frosty the Snowman by System of a Down.

Dinky63

6.

The melancholy sleigh bells were the rug that brought the room together.

Barbarian Librarian

7.

Dammit man! that sounded great! I was bummed when it stopped! I was lovin it! Those guitars were “nasty” when they kicked in!

RogerChapman658

8.

Never skipped a Creep edit ..not gonna stop now lol.

Santana_and_Crystal

9.

Somehow I misread this as “Santa claus sings radiohead” but this is even better.

Ruesie’s

10.

This should not be this good lmaoo.

MiitantRobTV

11.

There I Ruined It’ but it’s just everything I want on my playlist.

Amanda

12.

Holy mother of Dasher this is kinda good.

DoughBoyDoesArt

Daniel Dalton had a theory.

If you get that released this week I reckon it would chart for Christmas.

We certainly wouldn’t bet against it.

If YouTube is your preferred platform, you can watch the video there, too.

