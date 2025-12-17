Ozzy Man had the inside scoop on the hilariously sweary thoughts of Max, the very nervous horse – and it might be his best yet

Animals horses Ozzy Man

Over on TikTok, safety campaigner Victoria Privett – @EnduranceWithDarcey®️ – must be the best-known influencer in the equestrian field.

She recently shared a video of a ride out on her highly skittish horse, Max, showing what happens when he encounters such scary things as sticks, wheelie bins and squirrels.

It’s a wonderful and compelling video, but we can’t help thinking it was made even better by the addition of a voiceover, representing the thoughts and comments of Max, provided by the unique Ozzy Man.

Obviously, there’s NSFW language …it’s Ozzy Man, FFS!

Brilliant stuff. Here’s how TikTok users reacted.

1.

This video has taught me that horses are only afraid of two things: things that move, and things that don’t move.

Tess

2.

Mine lost her mind because a yellow flower bloomed in my garden one morning. It wasn’t there the day before.

Cheeky Vampire

3.

Are horses just in a constant state of a full on panic attack? And they can’t tell if they want to fight, fly or freeze, so they just do all of them.

Kpeanasky

4.

I saw a video of a guy desensitizing a horse. And everyone was so upset that he was scaring the horse and traumatizing him. I can see why horses need that training now.

Kathy M

5.

I used to ride a Morgan mare that had zero common sense, one day I got a little too relaxed walking through the field we walked through EVERY SINGLE DAY and she almost ditched me ….. because there was a bale of hay. HAY.

Ograspawn

6.

I wonder if this is why some horses have to have blinkers.

cjludwig965

7.

The kidnapper van being the least scary thing on that route to this horse makes me cackle.

Jay Olson (he/they)

8.

Never seen a horse so scared of everything… it’s funny he’s too dramatic.

Mo’s Retreat Pet Sitting and Spa

9.

I am 99.9% certain this is the actual internal monologue this horse is going through…

DiscoBalEnergy

10.

Graveyard of sticks and zombie sticks had me rollin!

Bugout81

11.

My mother-in-law owns/rides horses and it’s crazy how they’re desensitized to cars and motorcycles riding by but that sketchy stick that wasn’t there yesterday and all hell breaks loose.

EDraven666

12.

Soooo it’s not anxiety…I was just a horse in a past life and came back as a human. It’s all starting to make sense.

Jessica

13.

Netflix should actually buy this masterpiece.

Monica

14.

Shhhhh. My favorite show is on.

Kimmie

15.

Poor horse is so anxious but funny.

Marie=Claire Milliard

In fact, it was so good that @EnduranceWithDarcey®️ gave it an enthusiastic thumbs up.

This is honestly brilliant, thank you so much. I will try my hardest not to flirt with roofers from now on.

If you were wondering about Max’s friends and the rabbit, wonder no more.

We highly recommend you give @EnduranceWithDarcey®️ and Ozzy Man a follow.

