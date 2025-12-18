What is the dumbest thing someone has said to you in full confidence? – 17 stupid revelations that deserve a wider audience

Round Ups r/AskReddit

How good are you at keeping secrets? If it’s something serious, most of us would respectfully keep our lips sealed. If it’s something silly, however, it seems to be a more difficult challenge.

And we know this because people were all too ready to share some of the stupid admissions they’ve been told. It’s all thanks to Extreme_Rhubarb4677, who turned to r/AskReddt to hear about the stupidest things people have shared in full confidence. And they even helped to kick off the conversation:

‘To answer my own question, someone asked me why the US can’t just move Hawaii closer to California.’

Feel better about your own intelligence by reading these top replies…

‘“Be good to your sister. She just lost her mom, you have no idea what that’s like.”’

-Chance5e

‘They told me that a local school had placed kitty litter in the bathrooms because they had to. I had to explain to them that they were lost in conspiracy world.’

-wish1977

‘”If I can stick my dick in it, you can pass a kidney stone no problem” during a debate about whether it’s more painful for a man or a woman. He didn’t know women had a urethra and a vagina. No, he wasn’t a virgin.’

-Equivalent_Hawk6607

‘If you freeze your bread it will have more calories because it is heavier and has water in it’

-LilPumpUpMyFloaties

‘That the sun isn’t a star it’s just a ball of fire.’

-Drink_My_Shit

‘I had a coworker accidentally drink laundry detergent and she went to the mall to “walk it off”’

-Raoul_Duke9

‘Standing on the beach in LA county on a very clear day, I saw and heard a man pointing excitedly towards Catalina Island and telling his wife, “Look, there’s Hawaii!”’

-Popular_Solution_949

‘I had a coworker who said that he had to cook his steaks well done because his doctor told him to cut back on red meat. I wish I was making it up. When Frank walked into the room everyone got just a little bit stupider from the gravity pull of his stupid.’

-No-Meet-5596

