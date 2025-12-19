Politics donald trump JFK Karoline Leavitt

There was something about Karoline Leavitt congratulating President Kennedy on the infuriating ‘Trump-Kennedy Center’ rebrand that had everyone and their dog doing side-eyes – 19 scathing takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 19th, 2025

We’re beginning to wonder if cognitive impairment is contagious, because that would explain a whole lot about Trump cultist and purveyor of White House propaganda, Karoline Leavitt, who announced a predictable change in a fairly unpredictable way.

@PressSec I have just been informed that the highly respected Board of the Kennedy Center, some of the most successful people from all parts of the world, have just voted unanimously to rename the Kennedy Center to the Trump-Kennedy Center, because of the unbelievable work President Trump has done over the last year in saving the building. Not only from the standpoint of its reconstruction, but also financially, and its reputation. Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump, and likewise, congratulations to President Kennedy, because this will be a truly great team long into the future! The building will no doubt attain new levels of success and grandeur.

There were many, many problems with the statement. These, for example –

Firstly, the vote wasn’t unanimous – or democratic.

Secondly, it would take an act of Congress to change the name.

Thirdly, and arguably most importantly of these three …

Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump, and likewise, congratulations to President Kennedy, because this will be a truly great team long into the future!

Nathan Fillion looking as though he's about to say something, then thinking better of it

We’ll just let the responses do the talking.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2