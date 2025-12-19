There was something about Karoline Leavitt congratulating President Kennedy on the infuriating ‘Trump-Kennedy Center’ rebrand that had everyone and their dog doing side-eyes – 19 scathing takedowns

Politics donald trump JFK Karoline Leavitt

We’re beginning to wonder if cognitive impairment is contagious, because that would explain a whole lot about Trump cultist and purveyor of White House propaganda, Karoline Leavitt, who announced a predictable change in a fairly unpredictable way.

There were many, many problems with the statement. These, for example –

Firstly, the vote wasn’t unanimous – or democratic.

For the record. This was not unanimous. I was muted on the call and not allowed to speak or voice my opposition to this move. Also for the record, this was not on the agenda. This was not consensus. This is censorship. https://t.co/D1zGV7xiWV pic.twitter.com/npNvSIy6sV — Rep. Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) December 18, 2025

Secondly, it would take an act of Congress to change the name.

John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts was named by Act of Congress, January 1964, signed by President Johnson: pic.twitter.com/MLIOOHtkCt — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) December 18, 2025

The Kennedy Center is a living memorial to a fallen president and named for President Kennedy by federal law. It can no sooner be renamed than can someone rename the Lincoln Memorial, no matter what anyone says. https://t.co/VpZhNvx7So — Joe Kennedy III (@joekennedy) December 18, 2025

Thirdly, and arguably most importantly of these three …

We’ll just let the responses do the talking.

1.

Karoline, are you aware that President Kennedy is no longer with us? — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 18, 2025

2.

This is mental illness. pic.twitter.com/pGgO35vkmO — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 18, 2025

3.

Trump appointing a bunch of morons to rename a center, named after Kennedy, after himself. This is Not authoritarian at all. — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) December 18, 2025

4.

Some things leave you speechless, and enraged, and in a state of disbelief. At times such as that, it’s better to be quiet. For how long, I can’t say. TDS in full display. https://t.co/LrzPzj5qOs — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) December 18, 2025

5.

No one is going to call it the “Trump-Kennedy Center.”

No one. pic.twitter.com/J93NbJ4hHW — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) December 18, 2025

6.

Can’t wait for the next President to overturn this on Day 1! https://t.co/zYdmMCY9qi — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 18, 2025

7.

BREAKING NEWS: Kennedy Center is now the Trump-Kennedy Center. https://t.co/IBrcpIHZD8 pic.twitter.com/qpdPJdNIBP — Bill Bereza (@bereza) December 18, 2025

8.

President Kennedy died over 60 years ago you dumbfuck https://t.co/mAPKuBMuwu — Kellen (@Krush59) December 18, 2025

9.

1) The John F. Kennedy Centre is a memorial to former President Kennedy following his assassination in 1963. 2) Why the hell are you congratulating a deceased former president after desecrating his memorial by adding the name of an adjudicated rapist and felon? https://t.co/aAWFOzLdYw — Lisa Kirbie (@lisakirbie) December 18, 2025

10.