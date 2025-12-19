Entertainment Strictly Come Dancing thomas skinner

Strictly loser Thomas Skinner is reportedly suing the BBC for ‘minimising his support with rigged voting’, and it may be the least self-aware a human has been since before Eve and the serpent went fruit-picking

Poke Reporter. Updated December 19th, 2025

We’re not sure why Thomas Skinner took to ending statements with ‘Bosh!’, but it’s certainly been a contributary factor in people finding him annoying.

The former Apprentice candidate’s right-wing comments on benefits claimants and immigration haven’t exactly made him flavour of the month, either, and revelations that he’d cheated on his wife early in their marriage really didn’t help.

But we’re fairly sure that the thing that saw him get kicked off Strictly by the public was largely, well, terrible dancing.

In a break from the norm, the 34-year-old former public schoolboy will not be joining the other celebrities in the Grand Final.

The reason he’s spitting his dummy out in spectacular style is that he blames the BBC for allegedly rigging the vote to get him out first – and he’s suing them for it.

Do we need to remind people about the dancing?

It doesn’t look like the tweeting public are buying it.

