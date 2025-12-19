Strictly loser Thomas Skinner is reportedly suing the BBC for ‘minimising his support with rigged voting’, and it may be the least self-aware a human has been since before Eve and the serpent went fruit-picking

Entertainment Strictly Come Dancing thomas skinner

We’re not sure why Thomas Skinner took to ending statements with ‘Bosh!’, but it’s certainly been a contributary factor in people finding him annoying.

The former Apprentice candidate’s right-wing comments on benefits claimants and immigration haven’t exactly made him flavour of the month, either, and revelations that he’d cheated on his wife early in their marriage really didn’t help.

But we’re fairly sure that the thing that saw him get kicked off Strictly by the public was largely, well, terrible dancing.

In a break from the norm, the 34-year-old former public schoolboy will not be joining the other celebrities in the Grand Final.

Thomas Skinner won’t appear on the #Strictly Final this Saturday, and will be the only celebrity not returning for a final dance. Happy Finale! pic.twitter.com/ZA7aqeXeEA — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) December 18, 2025

The reason he’s spitting his dummy out in spectacular style is that he blames the BBC for allegedly rigging the vote to get him out first – and he’s suing them for it.

Thomas Skinner has said that the reason he is missing out on the #Strictly Final is because he is busy “suing the BBC for rigging the vote” to get him eliminated as soon as possible, claiming he has proof that they minimised his support. pic.twitter.com/t9MXdENCd8 — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) December 18, 2025

Do we need to remind people about the dancing?

It doesn’t look like the tweeting public are buying it.

1.

Apparently, Thomas Skinner is suing the BBC. He's claiming that they rigged the voting to eliminate him first, and he has proof. Or it could just be that Twitter likes/hype doest equates strictly votes. Anyway, I'm here for this Trumpian meltdown. — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) December 19, 2025

2.

You have to admire Tom Skinner. There aren't many who can get this amount of humiliation from an appearance on Strictly ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/jPnAARojKf — Woke Lefty (@SalfordMe2023) December 19, 2025

3.

Did he think he was good or? pic.twitter.com/u3d2SJ6i7z — ImogenAlanah (@Imogen_Alanah) December 18, 2025

4.

no he was just shit lmao https://t.co/OBw3l7ywvk — Turn The Box On (@turntheboxon) December 19, 2025

5.

Curious as to where the “proof” would come from. Could it be that people just didn’t like Tom Skinner? Feels like decades ago he was on Strictly. Taking lessons from Trump and suing the Beeb?https://t.co/z7fJ0F5qor — Diane Brander (@DiBrander) December 19, 2025

6.

thomas skinner suing the BBC for apparently fixing the votes when he was the first celeb booted from strictly LMFAOOOOOOO — beth (@bethhhh2000) December 18, 2025

7.

So being right-wing means inventing a “massive conspiracy” whenever you lose. — An Optimistic Cynic (@Cartoon_Cynic) December 18, 2025

8.

Should never had been a part of the series to begin with good riddance https://t.co/OAU9xs4Tan — matty (Fan account) (@tvreality93) December 18, 2025

9.