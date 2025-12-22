JD Vance said Americans no longer had to say sorry for being white and these 14 A++ comebacks needed no apology

US JD Vance

To the world of JD Vance, where the American vice president has been telling everyone just how much better – so much better – the United States is since Donald Trump returned to the White House.

Specifically, the United States is so much better because white Americans don’t have to apologise for being white anymore.

JD Vance: “In the United States of America you don’t have to apologize for being white anymore” pic.twitter.com/5TF3GvLxmO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 21, 2025

And if you’re thinking people might have just one or two things to say about that, you’d be right.

And thee A++ comebacks need no apology.

1.

I’ve been a white male for 60 years and no one has ever asked me to apologize. What f’ing planet do these weirdos live on? Why is this guy such a dork? https://t.co/kjSdmGZfu4 — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) December 21, 2025

2.

We’re cooked as a nation. I really don’t know what to say at this point. We’ve said over and over this whole movement is just lightly masked white supremacy but the smart people in the media said we didn’t know what we were talking about. https://t.co/VNZvrWhqMR — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) December 21, 2025

3.

White men are 98% of Presidents, 98% of US senators, 94% of the Supreme Court, 90% of the House of Representatives, 90% of CEO’s while making up only 30% of the population… YOUR OPPRESSION IS NONEXISTENT. https://t.co/VwRptYAO3d — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) December 21, 2025

4.

His Indian-American wife must be so proud. https://t.co/Ll7S8DdYGT — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) December 21, 2025

5.

try paying next months rent with this “culture war victory” https://t.co/ASsAE3QjSZ — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) December 22, 2025

6.

what he means is don’t apologize for being racist anymore https://t.co/NmcksQzTUY — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) December 21, 2025

7.