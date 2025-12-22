Entertainment home alone SNL

SNL’s hilariously 18-certificate ‘alternative ending’ to Home Alone is the funniest 3-minute Christmas movie you’ll watch all season

John Plunkett. Updated December 22nd, 2025

The debate about the best Christmas movie can surely end here. Okay so it’s only three minutes long so it doesn’t really count – it’s a sketch, not a movie – but this is so good it will surely brook no debate.

It’s Saturday Night Live’s 18-certificate take on Home Alone, with Ariana Grande in the role of Kevin McCallister, and we just didn’t expect it to be this good.

And here is just a little bit of the love people had for it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

And the people who didn’t like it …

… just made us like it even more.

READ MORE

Andrew Tate tried to put a positive spin on his humiliating boxing ring return and was gloriously owned into next year

Source @nbcsnl