SNL’s hilariously 18-certificate ‘alternative ending’ to Home Alone is the funniest 3-minute Christmas movie you’ll watch all season

Entertainment home alone SNL

The debate about the best Christmas movie can surely end here. Okay so it’s only three minutes long so it doesn’t really count – it’s a sketch, not a movie – but this is so good it will surely brook no debate.

It’s Saturday Night Live’s 18-certificate take on Home Alone, with Ariana Grande in the role of Kevin McCallister, and we just didn’t expect it to be this good.

Home Alone pic.twitter.com/PEDyBKWIfC — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 21, 2025

And here is just a little bit of the love people had for it.

1.

2.

that is certainly a wild twist on a classic Christmas movie pic.twitter.com/LmeD4u8xpf — Aaron ⚓ ⚾️ (@bowling23) December 21, 2025

3.

This is the funniest Saturday Night Live skit in decades — Grumpy Dad (@cmaulsby) December 21, 2025

4.

This is cinema https://t.co/Ddw1HZ6RBP — marie ️ frances (@marsh_minnow) December 21, 2025

5.

6.

This is so fucking clever and I’m impressed this aired on broadcast TV. https://t.co/d37VOoanKz — jas·mine /ˈjaz-mən/ (@swiftlyinflight) December 21, 2025

7.

SNL’s alternate HOME ALONE ending is pretty great pic.twitter.com/VJg053l5zR — All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) December 22, 2025

And the people who didn’t like it …

America is in trouble! This horrific! What kind of sick (morally depraved) person finds humor in this skit? #HomeAlone — Carol M. Swain, PhD (@carolmswain) December 21, 2025

… just made us like it even more.

READ MORE

Andrew Tate tried to put a positive spin on his humiliating boxing ring return and was gloriously owned into next year

Source @nbcsnl