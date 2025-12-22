SNL’s hilariously 18-certificate ‘alternative ending’ to Home Alone is the funniest 3-minute Christmas movie you’ll watch all season
The debate about the best Christmas movie can surely end here. Okay so it’s only three minutes long so it doesn’t really count – it’s a sketch, not a movie – but this is so good it will surely brook no debate.
It’s Saturday Night Live’s 18-certificate take on Home Alone, with Ariana Grande in the role of Kevin McCallister, and we just didn’t expect it to be this good.
Home Alone pic.twitter.com/PEDyBKWIfC
— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 21, 2025
And here is just a little bit of the love people had for it.
1.
This is fucking brilliant. https://t.co/ryG3Xwnde4
— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) December 21, 2025
2.
that is certainly a wild twist on a classic Christmas movie pic.twitter.com/LmeD4u8xpf
— Aaron ⚓ ⚾️ (@bowling23) December 21, 2025
3.
This is the funniest Saturday Night Live skit in decades
— Grumpy Dad (@cmaulsby) December 21, 2025
4.
This is cinema https://t.co/Ddw1HZ6RBP
— marie ️ frances (@marsh_minnow) December 21, 2025
5.
Home Alone: Final Destination pic.twitter.com/kBobcvM95q
— Rob (@robh2844) December 21, 2025
6.
This is so fucking clever and I’m impressed this aired on broadcast TV. https://t.co/d37VOoanKz
— jas·mine /ˈjaz-mən/ (@swiftlyinflight) December 21, 2025
7.
SNL’s alternate HOME ALONE ending is pretty great pic.twitter.com/VJg053l5zR
— All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) December 22, 2025
And the people who didn’t like it …
America is in trouble! This horrific! What kind of sick (morally depraved) person finds humor in this skit? #HomeAlone
— Carol M. Swain, PhD (@carolmswain) December 21, 2025
… just made us like it even more.
Source @nbcsnl