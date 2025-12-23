A Maga said real men don’t drink white wine and the entirety of Europe responded as one

US men wine

Time now to return to the ever deepening cultural chasm between the United States and basically the rest of the world.

Specifically in this case with Europe, after a red-wine loving Maga called @PinoAmericano suggested real men don’t drink white wine.

They took to Twitter after spotting this picture of Trump buddy turned presidential nemesis Marjorie Taylor Greene with fellow Republican, Thomas Massie.

What kind of man orders white wine in a restaurant? pic.twitter.com/jlofZs7vsr — Pino Americano (@PinoAmericano) December 20, 2025

And while it would obviously be an exaggeration to say the whole of Europe responded as one – some of these people might not actually be European – a large part of it did. A very large part.

The one who orders fish u plebian https://t.co/ZvZo7HQNVG — Baudrillard Forever (@GroovySciFi) December 22, 2025

“Red wine is for boys and white wine is for girls” is the funniest possible way to announce you’re 12 years old https://t.co/voFBhjVtim — Allie (@allie__voss) December 22, 2025

Being exposed to the opinions of the lower classes makes it really hard for me to support democracy https://t.co/TusqL6VKWX — ALX (Woke Blackwater Merc) (@AlexArborist) December 22, 2025

Me. I pair my wine with what I’m eating because i am an adult and not a petulant child. — benjamin kessler (@benisaackessler) December 22, 2025

have you ever dined at a place nicer than applebees — tomie (@tomieinlove) December 22, 2025

6.