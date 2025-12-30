A Brit said how much better Europeans have it than Americans and the Maga fury it prompted took it to a whole new level

US Brits europe MAGA

We’re pretty sure the continental plates haven’t actually shifted in the last few years (well, not by much, obviously) but in every other sense America has never felt further away from Europe and indeed the rest of the world.

We say this after PhD chemist and much else besides @simonmaechling took to Twitter to recap just how much better Europeans have it than Americans right now.

I’m European. Apparently my life is bad. In reality, I have: Vaccines.

Clean tap water.

Public transport.

Enforceable rights.

Food safety as a baseline.

Healthcare that doesn’t lead to bankruptcy. And I don’t need to carry a concealed weapon to walk my dogs. — Simon Maechling (@simonmaechling) December 27, 2025

I’m European. Apparently my life is bad. In reality, I have: Vaccines.

Clean tap water.

Public transport.

Enforceable rights.

Food safety as a baseline.

Healthcare that doesn’t lead to bankruptcy. And I don’t need to carry a concealed weapon to walk my dogs.

Deftly put, sir!

And while it generated no end of love (and likes) from people on this side of the Atlantic, it’s fair to say not all Americans saw it that way. Specifially, these Magas whose fury made the whole thing so much better.

1.

My Lord. You have not the slightest clue about the USA. You live in a deteriorating gilded cage and don’t even realize it. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) December 27, 2025

2.

You have zero SEC championships, zero world war victories, and zero air conditioning You need to admit that America is the oldest and greatest country on earth and thank us for your freedom — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) December 27, 2025

3.

anyone who leads their “life is good” list with “vaccines” has some pretty weird priorities. — el gato malo (@boriquagato) December 27, 2025

4.

Hey Simon. I’m American. Life is kick ass here. I have an M4.

I don’t do vaccines.

I have a vehicles. Plural.

I enforce my own rights.

I know the farmer I buy my meat and vegetables from. I slaughter and enjoy my own game.

I pay cash for my healthcare because I am a self made… https://t.co/aH9XA5ks5M pic.twitter.com/OvjSiQMKRH — .338 Little Brother of War (@srsattern) December 27, 2025

5.

This is why y’all are so lazy, soft, and poor. With an ounce of ambition you could book a flight to Minneapolis, start a Euro Daycare, and be a billionaire by Thursday — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 28, 2025

6.