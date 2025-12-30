US Brits europe MAGA

A Brit said how much better Europeans have it than Americans and the Maga fury it prompted took it to a whole new level

John Plunkett. Updated December 30th, 2025

We’re pretty sure the continental plates haven’t actually shifted in the last few years (well, not by much, obviously) but in every other sense America has never felt further away from Europe and indeed the rest of the world.

We say this after PhD chemist and much else besides @simonmaechling took to Twitter to recap just how much better Europeans have it than Americans right now.

I’m European. Apparently my life is bad. In reality, I have:

Vaccines.
Clean tap water.
Public transport.
Enforceable rights.
Food safety as a baseline.
Healthcare that doesn’t lead to bankruptcy.

And I don’t need to carry a concealed weapon to walk my dogs.

Deftly put, sir!

And while it generated no end of love (and likes) from people on this side of the Atlantic, it’s fair to say not all Americans saw it that way. Specifially, these Magas whose fury made the whole thing so much better.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

