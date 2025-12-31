Donald Trump touted his White House ballroom as the perfect inauguration venue and there aren’t enough red flags in the world to raise in response

Politics donald trump white house ballroom

The glorious destruction of hallowed White House grounds continues and Donald Trump wants everyone to know that it is all for a good cause.

The Trump Ballroom that nobody asked for is coming along on schedule (doubtful), on budget (dubious), and gearing up to host some inaugurations (wait, what?!)

Trump on the ballroom: “It’s bigger than I told you. It’s, you know — after realizing we’re gonna do the inauguration in that building, it’s got all bulletproof glass, it’s got all drone, they call it drone-free roof. It’s dronessss — won’t touch it. It’s a big beautiful safe… pic.twitter.com/jNaKVFbisL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 29, 2025

So the “big, beautiful, safe” ballroom will feature bulletproof glass and “drone-free” roofs, whatever that means. And it’s all so that the building can host inaugurations.

Whose inauguration, you might’ve asked upon reading that last sentence? Well, you weren’t alone.

