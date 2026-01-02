An ‘anti-woke warrior’ was furious that two men saw in New Year with a kiss and was magnificently owned into next year

US takedowns woke

A belated happy new year to all our readers. Specifically, a belated happy new year to these two men celebrating in New York who saw in 2026 in some style.

We mention them not only because it was a lovely moment caught on camera, but because of the eye-bulging fury it prompted in some quarters.

So much so that this ‘anti-wokeness’ account felt the need to highlight it on Twitter.

New Years 2026 begins with a gay kiss pic.twitter.com/YfX7WSBK3c — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 1, 2026

And we’re very glad they did – in a way – because the tsunami of mockery that followed was a thing of beauty, and just the thing to get your new year off to a positive start.

1.

posted at 12:07 AM, it brings me genuine joy that your life is that lonely and miserable https://t.co/LfymrLjydq — brandon* (@brndxix) January 1, 2026

2.

Why can’t you just tweet “happy new year” instead of being a Fucking loser https://t.co/SyAhFDOyMt — Never Take An L‍♂️ (@Nezzzooo) January 1, 2026

3.

Oh to be so unhappy with my life that I start the new year being hateful l https://t.co/xMAOZD0QXm — End Weirdness (@Enddumbness) January 1, 2026

4.

It’s heartwarming to see that, while everyone else is spending New Years with family and friends, ‘End Wokeness’ was screen recording gay people kissing https://t.co/RxYyTZT4Cm — no context memes (@nocontextmemes) January 1, 2026

5.

Someone out there saw this last night and called their 8 year long situationship and said “I’m coming to the cottage” https://t.co/unpUvZoRX3 — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) January 1, 2026

6.

there’s people out there in the real world cherishing the new years by spending time with their family and friends and you’re here crying about 2 men kissing https://t.co/kfabVcY2il — sarah (@JonesyFrotting) January 1, 2026

7.