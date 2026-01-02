US takedowns woke

An ‘anti-woke warrior’ was furious that two men saw in New Year with a kiss and was magnificently owned into next year

John Plunkett. Updated January 2nd, 2026

A belated happy new year to all our readers. Specifically, a belated happy new year to these two men celebrating in New York who saw in 2026 in some style.

We mention them not only because it was a lovely moment caught on camera, but because of the eye-bulging fury it prompted in some quarters.

So much so that this ‘anti-wokeness’ account felt the need to highlight it on Twitter.

And we’re very glad they did – in a way – because the tsunami of mockery that followed was a thing of beauty, and just the thing to get your new year off to a positive start.

