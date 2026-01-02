US donald trump

Donald Trump claims he doesn’t nod off in public, he just gets snapped mid-blink, but the internet’s not falling for it – 15 uber-sceptical takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 2nd, 2026

After dubbing Joe Biden ‘Sleepy Joe’, it’s been the irony of the decade that 79-year-old President Donald J. Trump seems almost incapable of staying awake through a meeting or press junket.

Let’s take a quick look at some of his public naps.

It’s one thing for your average almost-octogenarian to nod off during the day, because they’re usually happily retired and enjoying the dozen or so TV shows about antiques, but this guy has the nuclear codes and a cabinet made up of conspiracy theorists, TV presenters and wrestling franchise billionaires. It’s a big deal.

In his latest interview with the Wall Street Journal, he addressed the reason for the much-discussed bruising on his hand, as well as the narrative around his naps. Here’s what he told journalists.

It’s the old ‘I was resting my eyes’ gambit, on steroids – or four times the recommended dosage of aspirin.

The internet wasn’t buying it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

He probably would say this.

READ MORE

Donald Trump dozing in the Oval Office is the gift that keeps on giving – 21 people Biden their time with fresh memes and jokes

Source Wall Street Journal Image Screengrab