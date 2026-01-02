Donald Trump claims he doesn’t nod off in public, he just gets snapped mid-blink, but the internet’s not falling for it – 15 uber-sceptical takedowns

US donald trump

After dubbing Joe Biden ‘Sleepy Joe’, it’s been the irony of the decade that 79-year-old President Donald J. Trump seems almost incapable of staying awake through a meeting or press junket.

Let’s take a quick look at some of his public naps.

Trump snoozes while Oz discusses obese people being able to sleep again pic.twitter.com/EOiE1FEw1z — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) November 6, 2025

Trump dozes while Marco Rubio speaks to him directly next to him. Just insane optics. pic.twitter.com/P8gzEoui1D — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 2, 2025

A listener passes along this photo of our President enjoying a meal at his golf club earlier today. #MAHA pic.twitter.com/MM31yy2HCw — Tim Miller (@Timodc) November 30, 2025

It’s one thing for your average almost-octogenarian to nod off during the day, because they’re usually happily retired and enjoying the dozen or so TV shows about antiques, but this guy has the nuclear codes and a cabinet made up of conspiracy theorists, TV presenters and wrestling franchise billionaires. It’s a big deal.

In his latest interview with the Wall Street Journal, he addressed the reason for the much-discussed bruising on his hand, as well as the narrative around his naps. Here’s what he told journalists.

This @WSJ about Trump’s health and diet which also includes an interview with him, is INSANE. – 325mg of Aspirin Daily

– McDonalds Burgers/Fish Filets + Diet Coke

– Refuses exercise because “boredom”

– Rejects medical advice because “good genes” https://t.co/2mF0eubmDw pic.twitter.com/LAVPdrFudO — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) January 1, 2026

trump says he's "blinking" when you see him sleeping in meetings. Trump denies falling asleep at public events: “They’ll catch me with the blink.”https://t.co/59xij24nZF — Covie (@covie_93) January 1, 2026

It’s the old ‘I was resting my eyes’ gambit, on steroids – or four times the recommended dosage of aspirin.

The internet wasn’t buying it.

AFTER TRUMP SAID HE WAS BLINKING AND NOT SLEEPING, THE KENNEDY CENTER WAS RENAMED TO THE TRUMP CENTER FOR PERFORMING BLINKERS. DONNY ALSO RECEIVED THE GOLDEN BLINKY FROM FIFA FOR THE LONGEST BLINK EVER (57 MINUTES!) MANY CALL HIM A BLINKING PRODIGY. I CALL HIM KING BLINKY. –GCN pic.twitter.com/Rlnf2hvDY6 — Governor Newsom Press Office (parody) (@AwesomeNewsom) January 1, 2026

okay

so how does he account for the snoring, the drooling, ane the complete lack of awareness about what was said in the meeting?? https://t.co/f6RBtYrEXc — robert neale (@Neale10Rg) January 1, 2026

First it was “the weave”. Now it is “the blink”. pic.twitter.com/LEf0Nvn9SB — ▪️RICH BOONE▪️ (@opiedog8) January 1, 2026

He should see his optometrist as I’ve never seen anyone blink like this! pic.twitter.com/ZPGKIAycLX — Kemu Kemu808.bsky.social (@kemu808) January 1, 2026

People say they are blinks like nobody’s ever seen before. No one can blink for as long as Trump can, all the doctors have said. https://t.co/AwVRRp9jEm — Michael Freeman (@michaelpfreeman) January 1, 2026

He blinks 10 hours a day. — Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) January 1, 2026

As seen from the eyes of his cult. pic.twitter.com/mtXUMV9biM — Marquis Warren ️‍ (@DJT_AM_Movement) January 1, 2026

And who doesn't look like this when they blink? pic.twitter.com/AFeoicJc0t — Annie van Leur (@AnnevanLeur) January 1, 2026

What a wild insane liar https://t.co/EUwi9Pf9sC — VIPdatenite'2Factor (@Buckldbuttercup) January 1, 2026

Trump says he’s not sleeping. He is blinking. Trump does half a blink then stops right there, which looks a lot like sleeping. pic.twitter.com/dkLW0TLXeZ — Make it Stop! – Liberty and Justice for All (@mcarr2021) January 2, 2026

To be fair, maybe he honestly does not realize he's sleeping because he's sleeping. — KJT (@KJT40941000) January 1, 2026

Trump is a sick, fat slob dementia ridden moron and the fact the dude actually sat with the WSJ to try and explain it all away is goddam hilarious. When has a President ever had to give a full interview on his health to the WSJ? Where are all the MAGA Trump superman memes? — Chili Dog (@RobertJMolnar) January 1, 2026

Trump might want to get some eye drops for his dry eyes with all that blinking going on. https://t.co/7sepCpPN37 — gretchen (@gesb21) January 2, 2026

This guy has the brass neck to call biden sleepy .if it's sleepy Joe it's dozing Donald .consistency of argument matters . https://t.co/yemBE2JiAn — dancingbrave1986 (@joebloggsuk1) January 1, 2026

He probably would say this.

He also added that he wasn't farting, that was the chair. https://t.co/jRDq8QhtW3 — Chris Devaney (@cdevaney) January 1, 2026

