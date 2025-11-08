Donald Trump dozing in the Oval Office is the gift that keeps on giving – 21 people Biden their time with fresh memes and jokes

News donald trump US politics

Look, who among us has not sneakily nodded off during a boring work meeting?

Alas, that’s not as easy to pull off when you’re the president of the United States. And you’re being broadcast live on television.

The footage of Donald Trump appearing to doze off in the Oval Office during a press conference about obesity by Dr Mehmet Oz has dominated social media feeds for the past few days.

Trump snoozes while Oz discusses obese people being able to sleep again pic.twitter.com/EOiE1FEw1z — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) November 6, 2025

And people just can’t get enough of making jokes about the self-proclaimed healthiest, strongest, smartest, most energetic, virile, most handsome etc etc president in history getting caught sleeping on the job.

photos of Trump sleeping through yesterday’s Oval Office event via Andrew Harnik of Getty pic.twitter.com/zurDLxkFVt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 7, 2025

Here are the latest more reactions and memes to enjoy.

DONALD TRUMP ENDS WOKENESS. EVERY DAY. AT NOON. pic.twitter.com/sJ9TFkMZqV — Governor Newsom Press Office (parody) (@AwesomeNewsom) November 7, 2025

Donald’s official White House Christmas card. pic.twitter.com/fAC0ut7CmZ — Maureen Schroeder (@MaureenSch17839) November 8, 2025

It looks like hes slowly being dragged to hell, skin first. — Shrikanth K (@srikanthsk91) November 8, 2025

Brezhnev giving off some serious Trump vibes here! Although, as Brezzy was an extremely homely man, it’s hard to tell if he’s dying in this pic or merely constipated https://t.co/Dcok8ZJ5ik pic.twitter.com/O8GNEfnVEj — Hillary Warned Y’all (@HillaryIsComing) November 8, 2025

Is that the Commander in sleep? — Lucas Sanders ️ (@LucasSa56947288) November 7, 2025

