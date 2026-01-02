London’s New Year firework display included the European flag to represent the successful Ryder Cup team, and all the usual suspects exploded

Politics London new years eve

London put on a spectacular show with what was probably the largest New Year’s Eve fireworks display in Europe, on Wednesday/Thursday.

BREAKING: UK welcomes in New Year with fireworks over capital, described as the largest annual display in Europe by the Mayor of London's office. https://t.co/KPm1Nzyxmw Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/Po6HTq8xjI — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 1, 2026

It celebrated the UK’s sporting successes, gave a nod to pop culture, and provided a reminder of the importance of diversity.

From the first spark to the final firework, London put on an unforgettable New Year's show ✨ Happy New Year, London! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/rzuemsPx6x — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) January 1, 2026

One animation showed the flags of the world morph into the Union flag, while another represented the EU flag, which is also the flag of the Council of Europe and was used by the successful European Ryder Cup team.

Just a gif of the EU flag projected onto the London Eye as part of Mayor Sadiq Khan's London's New Year's Day fireworks The UK is £90 billion a year poorer because of Brexit i.e. tax rises and spending cuts, it's absurd One day soon the madness will end and the UK will… pic.twitter.com/MXpzY9Srpg — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) January 1, 2026

You won’t be surprised to learn that some people weren’t happy about that. You also won’t be surprised to learn who they were.

At least we know who was on Woke Watch, instead of mocking the Hootenanny like the rest of us. Twitter came for them, and these responses really captured the mood.

1.

I'm surprised it took him four minutes into the New Year to be triggered. pic.twitter.com/IDw5Ll6kQP — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) January 1, 2026

2.

Yer Da is fuming at 2am on New Year’s Day about the “globalist light show” https://t.co/RrawBl6yTK — ALL RIGHT IDIOTS (@ALLRIGHTIDIOTS) January 1, 2026

3.

It's very funny watching the deeply fragile Brexit crowd losing their minds over a mention of the Ryder Cup win during a review of the sporting year, even when half the team was British.

There is nothing quite so tragically fragile as a triggered Brexiter pic.twitter.com/0k5RLhDT86 — NewsThump (@newsthump) January 1, 2026

4.

4 minutes into the new year and they’re offended already pic.twitter.com/NV8MfUxEha — Florence Lox (@floboflo) January 1, 2026

5.

Just because you don't know or care about our great sporting victories, doesn't mean everyone else is as pig-ignorant. Don't worry, you can pretend to support England in the World Cup soon though. — Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) January 1, 2026

6.

Council of Europe flag. We are still a member. Read a book. — OldishBird (@oldishbird1) January 1, 2026

7.

These people are perpetually triggered. Is there no fun in their lives? https://t.co/1r08TxWq7T — Jamie Kay (@TheRealJamieKay) January 1, 2026

8.

⁦@RupertLowe10⁩ Actually SIR Sadiq Khan was celebrating the EU Ryder Cup win … in which WE participated. Not only are you a racist bigot, but a STuPiD one too!#londonfireworks pic.twitter.com/9bai2XmOBx — ☕️Carol Hedges (also at @caroljhedges) (@riotgrandma72) January 1, 2026

9.