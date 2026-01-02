Politics London new years eve

London’s New Year firework display included the European flag to represent the successful Ryder Cup team, and all the usual suspects exploded

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 2nd, 2026

London put on a spectacular show with what was probably the largest New Year’s Eve fireworks display in Europe, on Wednesday/Thursday.

It celebrated the UK’s sporting successes, gave a nod to pop culture, and provided a reminder of the importance of diversity.

One animation showed the flags of the world morph into the Union flag, while another represented the EU flag, which is also the flag of the Council of Europe and was used by the successful European Ryder Cup team.

You won’t be surprised to learn that some people weren’t happy about that. You also won’t be surprised to learn who they were.

Mike Graham @Iromg This is actually fucking embarrassing for London - my place of birth. The messaging is offensive .

@TRobinsonNewEra Vile Little Weasel London Mayor Sadiq Khan used the New Year's Eve display for woke propaganda. Globalist light show, even turning the London eye into an EU flag, a DECADE on from 17.4m Brits voting to leave! Get Khan out and Ant Middleton in!

@RupertLowe10 Sadiq Khan wasting no time humiliating Britain in 2026. The man is a disgrace.

Tom Harwood @tomhfh Um what is this? A foreign flag before we see our own? Ouch. with an image of the eu flag display

Darren Grimes @darrengrimes Why fly the EU flag at our fireworks display? Why flag any foreign flags at our fireworks display? Sadiq Khan and Labour continue to tell us that what our ancestors forged, engineered, fought and died to build isn’t worth a damn — ideological multiculturalism matters above all.

At least we know who was on Woke Watch, instead of mocking the Hootenanny like the rest of us. Twitter came for them, and these responses really captured the mood.

