The Traitors is back, with a Secret Traitor whose identity isn’t even known to the viewers – 26 hot takes

The Traitors has returned, with host Claudia Winkleman, three willing traitors, and – in a thrilling twist – a Secret Traitor.

"Nobody will know who the Secret Traitor is. Not the Traitors, not the Faithful – and not even the audience at home. The Secret Traitor will work alone and will be responsible for drawing up a murder shortlist. The Traitors must then murder someone – but it can only be someone… — The Traitors HQ (@the_traitors_) January 1, 2026

Keeping the Secret Traitor a mystery even for viewers means they can finally experience how tricky it is to spot one.

the “secret Traitor” is such a good twist. The viewing experience had become “can you believe how stupid these players are?!” but they’ve turned it around on us. Not sure how it’s going to work but it’s smart! #TheTraitors — Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) January 1, 2026

There’s also a ‘secret’ mother and daughter pair on the show, this series, but we’re not convinced they’ll be a secret for much longer.

Not very secret family connections if the daughter calls out ‘Stop mum!’ on the boats. No one else seemed to notice this?! Not even mentioned in Traitors Uncloaked!#TraitorsUK #Traitors pic.twitter.com/aoJCy8TVRn — Secret Army (TV show) Podcast (@SecretArmyPod) January 1, 2026

One Traitor was practising the sneakiness before she arrived.

When your sister tells you she is going to England for a course for work and then you see this….. #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/IjQnA5p4O6 — darren mullen (@ncr72) January 1, 2026

Viewers let their excitement spill onto Twitter. These were our favourite comments.

They’re not even real traitors anymore, just assistants to the regional secret traitor #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/nzYC448rmK — Jase (@GhostJunta) January 1, 2026

Northern Rail on the rare occasion they actually get you to your destination #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/nH44UyKPdZ — Joezempic (@JoeWritesThings) January 1, 2026

Amanda looks like she’s straight off “The Bill”. Couldn’t look more like a cop if she walked in with handcuffs, Tazer and a sniffer dog with a siren going! #TheTraitorsUK #Traitors #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/BKlcuiHjNt — Ally Murray (@ally19red) January 1, 2026

Your boss trying to get you to do more work for no extra pay #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/fuX0KxbhMp — Joezempic (@JoeWritesThings) January 1, 2026

Get the person on subtitles on the Traitors. They don’t miss a thing…guess this will come out at the next roundtable #Traitors #TraitorsUK #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/LwScu0iwYN — Jordy Shaw (@TheJordyShaw) January 1, 2026

Why does this feel like a DVD extra mini-game #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/2bx2GWDG2s — Sophie Hall (@SophLouiseHall) January 1, 2026

I can’t wait until we find out who the secret traitor is and retrospectively watch all this back, see how blatantly obvious the editors made it, and feel like the stupid faithfuls we slag off every series. #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/OroMTyjZTV — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) January 1, 2026

Obsessed with amanda not giving away she’s ex police while saying everything like she’s in a cop show #TheTraitors — poppy ☾ (@scddevereaux) January 1, 2026

The producers really said "you're not getting to mis-spell anyone's name this year." #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/N1LdSoIbVO — Rayan • #TheTraitors (@tweetsbyrayan) January 1, 2026

