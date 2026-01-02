Life photobomb women

This photobombing man totally ruined these women’s perfect New Year moment and you don’t have to be a woman to appreciate these responses but it will definitely help

John Plunkett. Updated January 2nd, 2026

To be filed under ‘you don’t have to be a woman to appreciate this (but it will definitely help) comes these women’s special moment, the video of which was rendered rather less special by the man unexpectedly entering stage right.

And staying there.

It was these women’s New Year celebrations, originally posted on TikTok by @sarahhcusick, which went viral for reasons which will surely become obvious.

And these women (and some men) surely said it best.

