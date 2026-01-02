This photobombing man totally ruined these women’s perfect New Year moment and you don’t have to be a woman to appreciate these responses but it will definitely help

Life photobomb women

To be filed under ‘you don’t have to be a woman to appreciate this (but it will definitely help) comes these women’s special moment, the video of which was rendered rather less special by the man unexpectedly entering stage right.

And staying there.

It was these women’s New Year celebrations, originally posted on TikTok by @sarahhcusick, which went viral for reasons which will surely become obvious.

the fact that he just stood there the entire time is crazy pic.twitter.com/0MzX53kDKd — (@beyoncegarden) January 1, 2026

And these women (and some men) surely said it best.

1.

men are such freaks — (@arxhiiie) January 1, 2026

2.

they really think the world revolves around them , it’s 2026 we’re not doing that anymore pic.twitter.com/0sw3QwScgF — (@beyoncegarden) January 1, 2026

3.

standing around pretending he’s interested in the fireworks waiting for another chance to not read the signs — Cody (@codyfromtargets) January 1, 2026

4.

that pmo like girl go throw a bottle on the ground or whatever men do pic.twitter.com/5VRIZqKBES — (@beyoncegarden) January 1, 2026

5.

“WHO ARE YOU?!?!” is taking me OUT — chad (@codywontmiss) January 1, 2026

6.