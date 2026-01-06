Life Alpha males

An ‘alpha male’ proudly boasted how he refused to help a woman lift stuff in his building and ended up brutally owned

Poke Reporter. Updated January 6th, 2026

To the world of the man bro now, specifically this man bro who proudly shared on Twitter how a woman in his apartment building had asked him to help move some heavy stuff. Not once, but three times.

And not once, but three times he refused. Unless she was going to pay him to do it.

A quick glance at the Twitter bio of @WestsideLAGuy says he is a ‘SoCal Supremacist’, an ‘IQ Elitist’ and an ‘Enemy of Christian Tradcons, Incels, & Women looking for beta provider.’

Which surely makes these A++ comebacks even more satisfying.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

There were also people who said this.

But we’re thinking that might be a bit of a stretch, and not an assumption anyone should make, ever.

