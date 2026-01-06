An ‘alpha male’ proudly boasted how he refused to help a woman lift stuff in his building and ended up brutally owned

Life Alpha males

To the world of the man bro now, specifically this man bro who proudly shared on Twitter how a woman in his apartment building had asked him to help move some heavy stuff. Not once, but three times.

And not once, but three times he refused. Unless she was going to pay him to do it.

A quick glance at the Twitter bio of @WestsideLAGuy says he is a ‘SoCal Supremacist’, an ‘IQ Elitist’ and an ‘Enemy of Christian Tradcons, Incels, & Women looking for beta provider.’

Which surely makes these A++ comebacks even more satisfying.

1.

you should put in your hinge profile, “will always refuse to help struggling strangers,” women love that. https://t.co/YeyX6GOeyO — emily may (@emilykmay) January 5, 2026

2.

When did lending help to a neighbor become so transactional? Small acts of service like that build a community. — Ches R (@cross_hat_ches) January 3, 2026

3.

some of us help our neighbors move stuff because we’re trying to live in a society, have you considered that https://t.co/ImrHrhwJ2I — Nathan White (@NPWhite717) January 4, 2026

4.

Hopefully the man your daughter asks for assistance is a little nicer. It doesn’t cost anything to be a good person. — Pinocchio (@mack_claude) January 3, 2026

5.

You’re a loser lmfao — T (@GonSeeMeFlash) January 3, 2026

6.

I looked through his timeline and he bitches about being single ALL. THE. TIME. Man, does he deserve it. Lol — Sour Patch Lyds ن (@sourpatchlyds) January 5, 2026

7.

It’s weird to dislike women and then also fixate on them SO much — Allie (@allie__voss) January 5, 2026

8.

Whatever happened to being a gentleman and good neighbor? These ladies dodged a bullet. — Ben Sanford (@BenSanf0rd) January 5, 2026

9.

Essentially decline a woman inviting you into her apartment — Dochi (@mindfulmatter9) January 3, 2026

10.

I don’t understand people who don’t help out others if it’s just a quick minor inconvenience with no impact on their lives. My brain doesn’t function that way — Murica Enjoyer (@Muricaenjoyer) January 5, 2026

11.

Holy shit you’re embarrassing — Kayla ✨ (@kaylajohnsonatl) January 5, 2026

There were also people who said this.

This is the closest a woman will come to hitting on you and you use the moment to brag to other single men online NGMI pic.twitter.com/pgScyquhmk — Allie (@allie__voss) January 5, 2026

But we’re thinking that might be a bit of a stretch, and not an assumption anyone should make, ever.

I once fumbled a guy in my apartment building (several years ago in South Carolina) when he offered to help me carry my groceries up to my flat. I politely declined because my stuff wasn’t that heavy… It was only when I’d reached the second floor that I realized my absurd level… https://t.co/rA266EfwtK — Lisa (@lisavsworld) January 5, 2026

Source @WestsideLAGuy