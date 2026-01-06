For some reason, it seems like a good time to repost this viral advice on dealing with the far right

Politics far right

Back in 2020, author Michael B. Tager – @IAmRageSparkle – posted a now-deleted thread on what was then Twitter. It went viral because of the wise words it contained.

For some strange reason, those words seem somehow more relevant than ever, and – thankfully – someone had the good sense to screenshot them before they were lost to us all.

Last year, the screenshot was shared on Bluesky by the wonderful Patton Oswalt, who doesn’t mince his words when it comes to bigots.

In case that’s difficult to read, here’s what it says –

‘I was at a shitty crustpunk bar once getting an after- work beer. One of those shitholes where the bartenders clearly hate you. So the bartender and I were ignoring one another when someone sits next to me and he immediately says, “no. get out.” And the dude next to me says, “hey i’m not doing anything, i’m a paying customer.” and the bartender reaches under the counter for a bat or something and says, “out. now.” and the dude leaves, kind of yelling. And he was dressed in a punk uniform, I noticed. Anyway, I asked what that was about and the bartender was like, “you didn’t see his vest but it was all nazi shit. Iron crosses and stuff. You get to recognize them.” And i was like, ohok and he continues. “you have to nip it in the bud immediately. These guys come in and it’s always a nice, polite one. And you serve them because you don’t want to cause a scene. And then they become a regular and after awhile they bring a friend. And that dude is cool too.

And then THEY bring friends and the friends bring friends and they stop being cool and then you realize, oh shit, this is a Nazi bar now. And it’s too late because they’re entrenched and if you try to kick them out, they cause a PROBLEM. So you have to shut them down. And i was like, ‘oh damn.’ and he said “yeah, you have to ignore their reasonable arguments because their end goal is to be terrible, awful people.” And then he went back to ignoring me. But I haven’t forgotten that at all.’

It struck a chord, picking up more than 100,000 likes on the first day alon – plus comments like these.

1.

This sums up where we find ourselves today in the USA. Too many have succumbed to what they assumed are “reasonable” politicians that are really just terrible awful people! [image or embed] — barbmiller0.bsky.social (@barbmiller0.bsky.social) January 22, 2025 at 8:32 PM

2.

But, what if the guy that comes in is a dangerously overconfident orangutan who somehow became the most powerful man in the world? [image or embed] — Overpixelated (@overpixelated.bsky.social) January 22, 2025 at 8:29 PM

3.

4.

5.

6.

I wanted to pull an "im not reading all that- sorry that happened though, or congrats!" …. But this ended up being worth the read- im happy i took the time. [image or embed] — in open rebellion. (@down2marsgirl.bsky.social) January 22, 2025 at 8:26 PM

7.

8.

Nip it in the bud, Democrat legislators. Vociferously object, throw out any bill that even smells of fascism, refuse to take scraps that might help your people but tucked into anti-civil rights bills, take the podium at every chance, boo, delay, use every tool available to deny GOP bills.Crush them. [image or embed] — Robynne Limoges (@robynne-limoges.bsky.social) January 22, 2025 at 8:20 PM

9.

like they say , If a guy at a rally is holding a nazi flag and no one challenges him, it is a nazi rally. [image or embed] — Mad Mack 781 (@andrewmack4.bsky.social) January 22, 2025 at 8:18 PM

10.

Some kind of druid dude spoke for many.

Wish we would have said no before they took over the bar. — Some kind of druid dude. (@macantoisich.bsky.social) January 22, 2025 at 11:35 PM

READ MORE

James O’Brien’s response to anyone who thought Elon Musk didn’t do a Nazi salute was simply 10/10

Source @IamRageSparkle H/T @pattonoswalt Image @pattonoswalt, Pavel Danilyuk on Pexels