James O’Brien’s response to anyone who thought Elon Musk didn’t do a Nazi salute was simply 10/10

John Plunkett. Updated January 21st, 2025

It was a day that was all about Donald Trump’s return to the White House but if there was one moment that people talked about beyond any other, then it was surely when Elon Musk did this.

And there was a split (albeit far from an equal one, by the looks of it) between people who thought it was a Nazi salute hands down (or rather, hands up) and people who thought it was, well, something else.

We’ve rounded up all our favourite responses (including the Daily Telegraph which appeared to think the latter).

But if there’s someone in your life – friend, family, maybe a co-worker – who is insisting it was definitely, absolutely, 100% not a Nazi salute, then the estimable LBC presenter James O’Brien had a challenge for them (and do feel free to forward it to them, we’d love to see their faces).

The perfect response (and we can’t wait to suggest it to someone later).

