James O’Brien’s response to anyone who thought Elon Musk didn’t do a Nazi salute was simply 10/10

It was a day that was all about Donald Trump’s return to the White House but if there was one moment that people talked about beyond any other, then it was surely when Elon Musk did this.

And there was a split (albeit far from an equal one, by the looks of it) between people who thought it was a Nazi salute hands down (or rather, hands up) and people who thought it was, well, something else.

We’ve rounded up all our favourite responses (including the Daily Telegraph which appeared to think the latter).

But if there’s someone in your life – friend, family, maybe a co-worker – who is insisting it was definitely, absolutely, 100% not a Nazi salute, then the estimable LBC presenter James O’Brien had a challenge for them (and do feel free to forward it to them, we’d love to see their faces).

"If you're at work, do it now and see what happens…" James O'Brien has a challenge for anyone that doesn't think Elon Musk performed a Nazi salute at the inauguration. pic.twitter.com/3zIFzQENy9 — LBC (@LBC) January 21, 2025

The perfect response (and we can’t wait to suggest it to someone later).

It's funny, actually did just this in my kitchen earlier (alone) – just to see if there's any conceivable way it could just be a weird wave. No, it's not. It's a very specific and unnatural movement which was intentional. https://t.co/cqAOYbuOW3 — Josh (@TheBoringGit) January 21, 2025

Perfect way to explain to the Musk apologists. I hope I don't have to use this argument but I fear I will. — StillPositive we can change (@positiv07652695) January 21, 2025

Sensible analysis. Musk is either hugely naive or knows exactly what he’s doing(as hell like us to think). Trending on his own app. For this is crazy. The fact it wasn’t the first on list of trending makes you wonder. https://t.co/b915kaxuPT — Alex (Deadformat Draws..) (@yellowandblue88) January 21, 2025

thats a great reply — Simon Haydon #FBPE #NVC (@SimonHaydonx) January 21, 2025

Anyone who says it was not a Nazi Salute. – go and repeat it now in the office / shop / streets / schools and see how you get on – GO https://t.co/54xX5Knvpy — #dogs_life✌ (@amg_england) January 21, 2025

The fact that people are defending this is incredible https://t.co/RdoJe9hsA6 — John Footlong (@JFootlongNBA) January 21, 2025

