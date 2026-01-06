‘What’s something men think doesn’t impress women, but actually does?’ – 17 attractive personality traits that will surprise men

Round Ups Ask Reddit

When it comes to wooing women, men seem to think they need to be six foot tall, earn six figures, and boast the number six in other – ahem – departments. But is this actually the case?

According to women themselves, apparently not. Instead, they’re more interested in other behaviours that men are broadly oblivious to. To find out what they’re actually attracted to, GainedCamera257 put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What’s something men think doesn’t impress women, but actually does?’

Listen up fellas, this is what women want…

1.

‘Being calm and competent in boring moments like handling plans and fixing stuff’

-Serena_After_Dark

2.

‘Trash can in the bathroom.’

-Valuable-Being9915

3.

“You may fascinate a woman by giving her a piece of cheese.”

-MeetingRecent229

4.

‘Really good hugs ’

-littl-jinx

5.

‘I remember a girl I dated once said the selling point to becoming official was when I walked half a parking lot to put my cart back at the grocery store.’

-RogerOut_

6.

‘Maybe not „impressed“ but i like when guys are a little shy or recently i told a guy he was cute and he got slightly red cheeks and i absolutely melted ‘

-MiIllIin

7.

‘Remembering something I said I liked/wanted to do, then bringing it back at a later date. Like remembering I said I like molasses cookies then bringing me one the following week because you saw it at a bakery and thought of me ’

-Frenchitwist

8.

‘being a good listener’

-No-Law1932

9.

‘Being Fork Lift certified.’

-Ristar87