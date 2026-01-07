People have been debating which hobbies attract the biggest douchebags – 17 pastimes populated by the worst of the worst

Round Ups Ask Reddit

The start of a new year is a popular time to pick up a new hobby. But if you’re in the market for one, choose carefully.

That’s because, sadly, it seems that lots of hobbies are filled with people you wouldn’t want to hang out with normally. To help you steer clear of the worst offenders, Reddit user thypenitrator put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What hobby attracts the biggest douchebags?’

You don’t want to be a part of these clubs in the top replies…

1.

‘I’ve had horses most of my life. I love horses more than, pretty much, anything. However…horse people can ruin it for you. The absolute worst are the entitled girls whose daddies pay for absolutely everything, including horses worth tens of thousands of dollars or more. I guess there might be some guys in there too, but it’s almost always girls. They are THE most entitled, stuck up, annoying douche bags you can imagine. When I was younger I didn’t even bother trying to show my horse in western, because I couldn’t afford a silver laden saddle and a $20,000 quarter horse. The judges wouldn’t have even noticed me in the ring ha ha’

-draculaura923

2.

‘Hot Wheels collecting and I have no idea why.’

-Hail_Yondalla

3.

‘Youth sports parents living through their kids. Nothing worse than a crybaby parent throwing a tantrum.’

-Murky_Impression_526

4.

‘As an avid Ham, I’m voting Amateur Radio. Lots of old, salty, undiagnosed neurodivergent men that hate the world. Also a whole lot of cool people too.’

-Lost_Engineering_phd

5.

‘MMA ‘Not necessarily the fighters, but the fans’

-Hrekires

6.

‘Side by Sides. They post on social media about big meets out in the desert near me, then go party and leave piles of garbage, beer cans, and of course, dirty diapers, all while wrecking the trails and roads’

-DrDorg

7.

‘Pickleball. It’s like…relax dude! You’re playing diet tennis ’

-wrexmason

8.

‘Lots of dooooosh bags in the photo industry. Especially wildlife photography.’

-HornetSwatter

9.